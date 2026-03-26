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Toronto Police beefing up visible presence in response to shootings

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published March 26, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT

Residents of Toronto are not used to seeing their police officers in tactical gear with patrol rifles and other long guns. It’s rare.

But that’s exactly what they’ll be seeing more of, especially around tourist hubs, places of worship and community centers.

These major visible changes coming to Toronto’s police force are part of the launch of Task Force Guardian, which Police Chief Myron Demkiw said is aimed at heading off potential acts of violence.

"The key words here are rapid response," Demkiw said. "I want to be clear today that this announcement is not about any particular threat, but the growing volume and complexity of threats related to terrorism, extremism and hate-motivated incidents."

The U.S. Consulate in Toronto cordoned off prior to a press conference on March 10.
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Demkiw said when police in tactical are on duty near places of worship or tourist hubs, it doesn’t mean there’s an imminent threat. It just means officers are being strategically positioned to protect communities and, if necessary, respond quickly.

Over the past several weeks, three synagogues in the Greater Toronto area, as well as the US consulate in the city, have been shot at.

Kiever Synagogue, Kensington Market, Toronto, Canada
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And this summer, tens of thousands of visitors will descend on the city for FIFA World Cup matches.

"And we wish to send a sort of a message that Toronto police is very well prepared, is very well equipped, very well trained," Deputy Police Chief Frank Barredo said. "While at the same time reassuring communities, many of which, have asked for more visible police presence."

Wide aerial shot of the BMO Field which will operate as the Toronto Stadium during 2026 FIFA World Cup games
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The counterterrorism unit will support the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It will still continue to lead national security investigations.

In another development, the Toronto police are banning protests on residential streets in the city’s largest Jewish neighborhood, saying there is increased volatility and heightened fear in the community.
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Dan Karpenchuk
BTPM NPR's comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism and transportation.
See stories by Dan Karpenchuk