Shots reportedly fired at US Consulate in Toronto

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published March 10, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
The United States Consulate in Toronto.
Wikimedia Commons
The United States Consulate in Toronto.

UPDATE: Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo and Chief Superintendent Chris Leather will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide more information.

ORIGINAL POST

Toronto Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the United States Consulate on University Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The Toronto Police Operations posted on X at 5:29 a.m. that it was responding to reports that someone discharged a firearm "at the American Consulate," adding that evidence of the discharge has been located.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Police added that there is no suspect information at this time and southbound University Avenue from Armoury Street is closed as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.
