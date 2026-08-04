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Tonawanda Town Board passes data center moratorium

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 4, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
The Tonawanda Town Board voted unanimously Monday night to enact its own local data center moratorium
Town of Tonawanda
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The Tonawanda Town Board voted unanimously Monday night to enact its own local data center moratorium

The Town of Tonawanda joined the state of New York and more than one hundred municipalities around the country in enacting a moratorium on data center construction.

The unanimous vote on Monday night comes weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order placing up to a one-year pause on new data centers above 50 megawatts of power. Tonawanda's calls for 20 megawatts or more.

For months residents have voiced concerns at town meetings over a proposal from a developer to build a 300 megawatt data center at the former Tonawanda Coke site on River Road.

"There is only one application for a data center here in Tonawanda," said Supervisor John J. Flynn at the beginning of the public hearing. "There are no other applications. Our moratorium, which mimics Gov. Hochul's executive order, states that new applications are not going to be accepted for a year."

Tonawanda officials say this pause will give them more time to research new possible regulations on data centers, and to lobby state leaders for framework.

"I know there is concern about the moratorium that a developer will be able to slip through the governor's executive order and our moratorium. I can tell you unequivocally that is not true. I'm telling you now, there is no back door."

Riverview Technology and Innovation Campus, the proposed data center in Tonawanda, provided a short statement to BTPM News following Monday's vote.

"This is an evolving issue, which we will continue to review with legal counsel to determine our path forward," said Riverview.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
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