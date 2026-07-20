© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul discusses data centers, AI with Town of Tonawanda residents

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Maria Pawelczyk
Published July 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Governor Hochul with local officials and residents discussing data centers.
Maria Pawelczyk
/
BTPM News
Governor Hochul with local officials and residents discussing data centers.

AI and data centers have become an increasingly popular discussion among many, ranging from thoughts on how to use it to environmental impacts to power sources. Many Town of Tonawanda residents are concerned about the impact it could have on their communities.

“There are real impacts in terms of light pollution, noise pollution, and, to me, one of the most compelling issues in Western New York is that we are guardians of one of the largest sources of fresh water in the world, and we can do something better with it than boil it away to satisfy Elon Musk and Sam Altman," Kate, a Town of Tonawanda resident, said. "We have got to do better.”

During a roundtable discussion Monday, Kate was supported by other residents who had the same concern. Governor Kathy Hochul responded by saying she is trying to slow down the construction of these centers.

“Last week, I signed the nation's first moratorium, a one-year moratorium on building these hyperscale data centers, just to give us some breathing room to slow it down, because right now I have over 30 projects before us in the State of New York, and if I powered every one of them, you would not be able to turn on the lights tomorrow," Hochul said.

One of the proposed projects is right in Tonawanda. This facility would be a 300-megawatt data center along River Road. Tonawanda Town Supervisor John Flynn said putting a pause on the construction gives the opportunity for more research.

“This proposed data center, the one here in Tonawanda and others across the state, have a tremendous amount of impact on our local communities, and it is very important, as the governor has stated numerous times, that we get this right," Flynn said.

Hochul said she is in support of AI but believes it should be used in a smart way that can benefit everybody.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Maria Pawelczyk
Maria Pawelczyk is a BTPM NPR 2026 summer intern and a third-year SUNY Oswego journalism student.
See stories by Maria Pawelczyk