Hochul discusses data centers, AI with Town of Tonawanda residents

AI and data centers have become an increasingly popular discussion among many, ranging from thoughts on how to use it to environmental impacts to power sources. Many Town of Tonawanda residents are concerned about the impact it could have on their communities.

“There are real impacts in terms of light pollution, noise pollution, and, to me, one of the most compelling issues in Western New York is that we are guardians of one of the largest sources of fresh water in the world, and we can do something better with it than boil it away to satisfy Elon Musk and Sam Altman," Kate, a Town of Tonawanda resident, said. "We have got to do better.”

During a roundtable discussion Monday, Kate was supported by other residents who had the same concern. Governor Kathy Hochul responded by saying she is trying to slow down the construction of these centers.

“Last week, I signed the nation's first moratorium, a one-year moratorium on building these hyperscale data centers, just to give us some breathing room to slow it down, because right now I have over 30 projects before us in the State of New York, and if I powered every one of them, you would not be able to turn on the lights tomorrow," Hochul said.

One of the proposed projects is right in Tonawanda. This facility would be a 300-megawatt data center along River Road. Tonawanda Town Supervisor John Flynn said putting a pause on the construction gives the opportunity for more research.

“This proposed data center, the one here in Tonawanda and others across the state, have a tremendous amount of impact on our local communities, and it is very important, as the governor has stated numerous times, that we get this right," Flynn said.

Hochul said she is in support of AI but believes it should be used in a smart way that can benefit everybody.