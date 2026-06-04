Residents pack meeting to oppose proposed data center at Tonawanda Coke site

Hundreds of residents packed a Town of Tonawanda Planning Board meeting on Wednesday night to voice opposition to a proposed 300-megawatt data center planned for the former Tonawanda Coke site along River Road.

The project, proposed as part of the Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus redevelopment, would transition a portion of the former industrial property into a large-scale data center. Residents who spoke during the public hearing raised concerns about electricity demand, environmental impacts, noise and potential effects on nearby neighborhoods.

For nearby resident James Gomez, the proposal represents a continuation of the site's troubled legacy.

"To what benefit?" Gomez asked the board. "So that we can all see our electric bills rise due to the energy demand of large corporations and developers? So that we can continue polluting water and the air through the downstream effects? This facility will provide no meaningful amount of jobs of the surrounding area. It will not provide us with access to new technologies or facilities that could improve the lives of those around it."

Others worried about what the project could mean for homeowners living near the site.

Katie Steszewski of Kenmore said she fears property values could suffer if the project moves forward.

"People aren't going to be able to sell their homes, because who wants to move into a place next to a data center?" Steszewski said. "All the homeowners are going to be stuck. It's happened already. I've heard from people say, 'I can't sell my land, I can't move, I'm stuck.'"

There could be more beneficial uses for the sprawling waterfront-adjacent property, said resident Julia Reed.

"Since they've cleaned up the area with most of the from forever chemicals, they could build some sort of housing," said Reed. "I think people would love to see that, especially semi-near the water. I mean, there's nothing down there. Something that's more for the community rather than something that just serves the billionaire's pockets."

The proposed facility would be built on land formerly occupied by Tonawanda Coke, a plant that for decades drew complaints from residents over pollution and was ultimately shuttered following federal environmental violations and bankruptcy proceedings. The site has since undergone remediation efforts as developers seek new uses for the property.

Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce The Tonawanda Coke site following major demolition and remediation work in Fall of 2022

After hearing public comments, the Planning Board voted to table further discussion until Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus submits a revised site plan application.

"The project is not on hold, and we still firmly believe that our proposed project represents the best avenue to return this historically contaminated site back to active and productive economic use for Tonawanda and Western New York," Riverview said in a statement.

While the company contends the project is not on hold, they did ask town leaders to pause their site review process with the Planning Board. Town Supervisor John Flynn told BTPM NPR that it could be several months before the project formally returns to the Planning Board's docket, and eventually the Town Board.

According to Flynn, the developer is seeking additional time to complete an electric system impact study with the public-benefit corporation that manages New York's power grid before moving forward with the application process, New York Independent System Operator.

"The availability of power and any potential upgrades to existing transmission infrastructure that may be needed are major factors in making the project possible," Riverview said. "We have been having discussions with the New York Independent System Operator and National Grid on those issues, including the potential costs and timelines involved. Once we have all of the necessary information from NYISO and National Grid to chart a path forward, we will resume the Town review process."

Meanwhile concerned residents and advocates said they will continue their campaign against data centers, and encourage town officials to not give approvals for such a project.

"The highest and best use is not necessarily the fastest money that can be made," said Bridge Rauch of Clean Air Coalition WNY. "The best use [is one] that fits the community needs and the community desires."