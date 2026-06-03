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Data center project at former Tonawanda Coke site on hold

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
The Tonawanda Coke site following major demolition and remediation work in Fall of 2022
Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce
The Tonawanda Coke site following major demolition and remediation work in Fall of 2022

A proposed 300 megawatt data center at the former Tonawanda Coke site along River Road is now on hold.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn told BTPM NPR that the developer requested their application to be paused because of a backlog with New York Independent System Operator. That is the organization that monitors and safeguards the state's electrical grid.

NYISO's review of the proposed data center's electrical usage is a key step in any approval process with the town, and that review could now take "several months" due to backlog.

This is coupled with news from Albany that lawmakers will likely pass a one-year moratorium on new data center construction by the end of their session on Friday.

“We don't know what kind of chemicals are being used in the water cooling of these plants. We don't know how much electricity," said State Senator Jeremy Zellner, who represents Tonawanda and is a co-sponsor of the bill. "From what we hear, it's going to be just about as much electricity as my entire district uses. So I think what we need to do right now is get some answers to that, pump the brakes, and hold folks accountable."

Any moratorium on data centers passed by New York's legislature would be the first of its kind for a state in the nation.

A discussion of the site plan for the proposed Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus was on the agenda for tonight's Tonawanda Planning Board Meeting, but now that item will likely be pulled.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
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