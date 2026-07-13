© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State development board green lights Buffalo Cruise Terminal construction project

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
A rendering of the terminal where cruise ships will dock in Buffalo.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has approved a contract of up to $13.4 million with Union Concrete and Construction Corporation for Phase One of the Buffalo Cruise Terminal construction project, which will transform the Outer Harbor's Slip 2 parcel on Furhmann Boulevard — formerly the Pier Restaurant site.

The work includes rehabilitating roughly 950 feet of seawall, installing mooring equipment, utilities and lighting, and building a waterfront promenade.

"This is the beginning of a game changer for Western New York," said ECHDC chair Joan Kesner.

Passengers arriving on Buffalo’s first cruises have already offered a glimpse of how the terminal could benefit regional tourism.

"I had the opportunity to meet the passengers from our first cruise that came in, and then after," Kesner told the board at the July 13 meeting. “They went to Niagara Falls. They went to our museums. They enjoyed our architecture and our chicken wings, and they couldn’t get over how beautiful Buffalo was and how friendly everybody was.”

American Cruise Lines is making seven Buffalo stops this year and officials say that could increase to roughly 12 next year. Construction is expected to begin in August.

"We do anticipate the project that is outlined in this project to be completed by late 2027. We have a longer-term contract because we just do not know about the weather that's going to be allowed and permitted," said ECHDC President Mark Wendel.

Phase Two, including the terminal building, public restrooms and a Customs and Border Protection facility, is expected to go out for bid early next year. Officials aim to open the full facility in the spring of 2028. In May, Governor Kathy Hochul released renderings for the cruise ship terminal.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Related Content