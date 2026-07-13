State development board green lights Buffalo Cruise Terminal construction project

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has approved a contract of up to $13.4 million with Union Concrete and Construction Corporation for Phase One of the Buffalo Cruise Terminal construction project, which will transform the Outer Harbor's Slip 2 parcel on Furhmann Boulevard — formerly the Pier Restaurant site.

The work includes rehabilitating roughly 950 feet of seawall, installing mooring equipment, utilities and lighting, and building a waterfront promenade.

"This is the beginning of a game changer for Western New York," said ECHDC chair Joan Kesner.

Passengers arriving on Buffalo’s first cruises have already offered a glimpse of how the terminal could benefit regional tourism.

"I had the opportunity to meet the passengers from our first cruise that came in, and then after," Kesner told the board at the July 13 meeting. “They went to Niagara Falls. They went to our museums. They enjoyed our architecture and our chicken wings, and they couldn’t get over how beautiful Buffalo was and how friendly everybody was.”

American Cruise Lines is making seven Buffalo stops this year and officials say that could increase to roughly 12 next year. Construction is expected to begin in August.

"We do anticipate the project that is outlined in this project to be completed by late 2027. We have a longer-term contract because we just do not know about the weather that's going to be allowed and permitted," said ECHDC President Mark Wendel.

Phase Two, including the terminal building, public restrooms and a Customs and Border Protection facility, is expected to go out for bid early next year. Officials aim to open the full facility in the spring of 2028. In May, Governor Kathy Hochul released renderings for the cruise ship terminal.