New Outer Harbor terminal renderings showcase Buffalo's cruise ship potential

Governor Kathy Hochul released renderings Wednesday for the cruise ship terminal on Buffalo's Outer Harbor that is expected to bring Great Lakes cruise ships to the city when it opens in 2028.

Construction will begin in July on the former site of the Pier Restaurant at Slip 2 on Fuhrmann Boulevard with a grand opening scheduled for Summer 2028.

“Buffalo’s waterfront is no longer a relic of our industrial past, but a premier gateway to the Great Lakes and a powerhouse for Western New York’s tourism economy,” Hochul said in a press release. “By transforming this long-vacant Slip 2 site into a cruise line terminal, we are ensuring that Buffalo is no longer a city that cruise ships bypass, but a destination where they begin and end their journeys. With this investment, we will welcome the world and provide visitors with new ways to experience the Queen City of the Great Lakes.”

The site will be equipped with several integral upgrades to the seawall along with other amenities such as public restrooms, a multi-use path, and a sunset point with seating. It also will house customs inspections, as cruise ships on the Great Lakes often include stops in Canada as well.