Former Erie County Sheriff's chief DJ Granville faces weapons misdemeanor after crash

A Tesla sedan found abandoned after a crash in Niagara Square late Tuesday night has led to a misdemeanor charge of failure to safely store firearms on Daniel "DJ" Granville.

Granville is the now retired chief of narcotics for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, who pled guilty to misdemeanors in August for a April 2024 incident where he hit several park cars while driving in Buffalo's West Side neighborhood in a county-owned vehicle. Calls to 911 categorized it as a "hit-and-run."

That incident drew much scrutiny towards Granville, the sheriff's office and the Buffalo Police Department. Granville's sister-in-law was one of the high-ranking officers who responded, and was demoted.

The latest incident began this past Tuesday around 9 p.m., when a federal court officer called Buffalo police about a Tesla T3 that was abandoned in the roadway of Niagara Square near City Hall. The court officer stated he saw a white male wearing a dark blue jacket get out of the Tesla and walk towards another vehicle nearby.

When police officers arrived, they found the Tesla abandoned and with damage to the right driver's side. It was still running and unlocked.

A search of the front truck revealed a duffel bag with a loaded Glock 43 handgun inside, along with a wallet containing a badge and work ID. Further searching found prescription medication and a walkie talkie radio, said the police report.

The car was impounded, and investigators collected accident debris from the scene.

The Tesla T3 is registered to Buffalo Biodiesel, according to the police report. That's the company that employed Granville following his retirement from the sheriff's office in March.

Police say they are still investigating as to who was behind the wheel of the car on Tuesday night.

Granville was given an appearance ticket for the alleged unsafe storage of the pistol, following a trace with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is gathered.