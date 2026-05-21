© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Erie County Sheriff's chief DJ Granville faces weapons misdemeanor after crash

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
Daniel "DJ" Granville exits Buffalo City Court in August, 2025, after pleading guilty to traffic violations for a series of crashes from April 2024 in a county-owned truck.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
Daniel "DJ" Granville exits Buffalo City Court in August, 2025, after pleading guilty to traffic violations for a series of crashes from April 2024 in a county-owned truck.

A Tesla sedan found abandoned after a crash in Niagara Square late Tuesday night has led to a misdemeanor charge of failure to safely store firearms on Daniel "DJ" Granville.

Granville is the now retired chief of narcotics for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, who pled guilty to misdemeanors in August for a April 2024 incident where he hit several park cars while driving in Buffalo's West Side neighborhood in a county-owned vehicle. Calls to 911 categorized it as a "hit-and-run."

That incident drew much scrutiny towards Granville, the sheriff's office and the Buffalo Police Department. Granville's sister-in-law was one of the high-ranking officers who responded, and was demoted.

The latest incident began this past Tuesday around 9 p.m., when a federal court officer called Buffalo police about a Tesla T3 that was abandoned in the roadway of Niagara Square near City Hall. The court officer stated he saw a white male wearing a dark blue jacket get out of the Tesla and walk towards another vehicle nearby.

When police officers arrived, they found the Tesla abandoned and with damage to the right driver's side. It was still running and unlocked.

A search of the front truck revealed a duffel bag with a loaded Glock 43 handgun inside, along with a wallet containing a badge and work ID. Further searching found prescription medication and a walkie talkie radio, said the police report.

The car was impounded, and investigators collected accident debris from the scene.

The Tesla T3 is registered to Buffalo Biodiesel, according to the police report. That's the company that employed Granville following his retirement from the sheriff's office in March.

Police say they are still investigating as to who was behind the wheel of the car on Tuesday night.

Granville was given an appearance ticket for the alleged unsafe storage of the pistol, following a trace with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is gathered.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content