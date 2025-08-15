Narcotics chief pleads guilty on driving misdemeanors from crash, some left unsatisfied

The Erie County Sheriff's chief of narcotics has pleaded guilty on two misdemeanor traffic charges today, but it’s leaving a sour taste for some of those involved.

DJ Granville has been ordered to pay $300 and 50 hours of community service at a Buffalo nonprofit for reckless driving, as well as a $250 fine for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, the appointed special prosecutor, said it was his first time in a case where other officers involved refused to cooperate with an investigation.

“So, I want to make a distinction again, from the internal affairs office, I received an immense amount of cooperation," he said. "The Buffalo police officers who responded that night I received no cooperation from. I found that to be very frustrating and disappointing.”

Resident Hinda Mohamed was interviewed as a witness in the case. Hearing the case's conclusion makes it difficult to trust law enforcement, she said.

“You guys want us to cooperate with you guys, and we can't. Because look what you guys do, protect your own," she said. "Like, shame on you and shame on everyone else. They didn't want to do anything else to help this whole situation.”

While there wasn't a large number of community service hours added to Granville's sentence, it was an important inclusion, Seaman said.

"I recognize it is a token, but some token giving back for the — there has been some damage to the public trust, and I think it was important," he said.

Granville admitted to taking prescription drugs around the time of the April 2024 crash in a county vehicle, which his defense attorney said contributed to the incident. In Granville's defense in the courtroom, the lawyer highlighted his accomplishments in local law enforcement, and how Granville has since received inpatient mental health treatment.

Seaman said he couldn’t determine whether Granville was also drinking, since the investigation occurred well after the actual events.