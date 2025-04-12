Five officers placed on leave, Granville cited for traffic violations

The Buffalo Police Department's internal affairs investigation into a series of late-night crashes in a county-owned truck in April 2024 with Erie County Sheriff's Chief of Narcotics and Intel D.J. Granville has taken a new turn.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright has announced Granville, who's spree through Buffalo's West Side forced the county to pay out $60,000 to the owners of seven vehicles, has been issued three traffic tickets as a result of Buffalo police's investigation into the incident. That includes one for leaving the scene of a property damage accident without reporting.

Wright has also placed five Buffalo officers on non-disciplinary administrative leave in "the ongoing review of the Granville incident."

A special prosecutor was appointed in the BPD's investigation into the night of April 11, 2024, after it was revealed a relative of Granville's works for the Erie County District Attorney's Office. A judge appointed Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seamen to the job, and he's been serving as the legal advisor to the internal affairs review.