Five officers placed on leave, Granville cited for traffic violations

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 12, 2025 at 9:14 AM EDT
D.J. Granville (center) at a joint Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie County District Attorney's press conference in July of 2023 announcing the seizure of drugs, money and guns. Granville is joined by Erie County Sherriff John Garcia (left), and Erie County DA Mike Keane
Suha Chowdhury
/
BTPM NPR
D.J. Granville (center) at a joint Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie County District Attorney's press conference in July of 2023 announcing the seizure of drugs, money and guns. Granville is joined by Erie County Sherriff John Garcia (left), and Erie County DA Mike Keane (far right).

The Buffalo Police Department's internal affairs investigation into a series of late-night crashes in a county-owned truck in April 2024 with Erie County Sheriff's Chief of Narcotics and Intel D.J. Granville has taken a new turn.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright has announced Granville, who's spree through Buffalo's West Side forced the county to pay out $60,000 to the owners of seven vehicles, has been issued three traffic tickets as a result of Buffalo police's investigation into the incident. That includes one for leaving the scene of a property damage accident without reporting.

Wright has also placed five Buffalo officers on non-disciplinary administrative leave in "the ongoing review of the Granville incident."

A special prosecutor was appointed in the BPD's investigation into the night of April 11, 2024, after it was revealed a relative of Granville's works for the Erie County District Attorney's Office. A judge appointed Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seamen to the job, and he's been serving as the legal advisor to the internal affairs review.

Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
