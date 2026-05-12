© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AG James’ office releases final report on Cheektowaga police shooting death of Hugh Davis

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
Body camera footage was released of a Cheektowaga police officer shooting and killing a man during an arrest attempt on Sanders Road in North Buffalo on August 13, 2025. The man, Hugh Davis Jr., was armed with a knife, and swiped it at officers at least twice according to body camera footage.
Cheektowaga Police Department
A screen capture of a police body-worn camera from the scene involving the shooting death of Hugh Davis, August 13, 2025.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released its final report Tuesday, May 12 on the deadly shooting of a Buffalo man by Cheektowaga police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant.

Its conclusion is unchanged from a Notification of Investigative Findings issued by Attorney General Letitia James in December 2025, which stated that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the deadly force used by officers in the shooting of High Davis last summer was justified. As such, they will not be charged.

On August 13, 2025, Cheektowaga Police officer came to Davis’ apartment on Sanders Road in Buffalo to arrest him in connection with an alleged previous assault in their town.

Police bodycam video footage shows officers knocking on his apartment door several times, after which it falls into the apartment. Davis is then seen lunging toward the officers while holding a large kitchen knife, swinging it toward the officers.

After Davis ignored several commands to drop the knife, one of the officers discharged his gun, shooting Davis. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

State officials now consider the case closed.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff
Related Content