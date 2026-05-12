AG James’ office releases final report on Cheektowaga police shooting death of Hugh Davis

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation released its final report Tuesday, May 12 on the deadly shooting of a Buffalo man by Cheektowaga police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant.

Its conclusion is unchanged from a Notification of Investigative Findings issued by Attorney General Letitia James in December 2025, which stated that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the deadly force used by officers in the shooting of High Davis last summer was justified. As such, they will not be charged.

On August 13, 2025, Cheektowaga Police officer came to Davis’ apartment on Sanders Road in Buffalo to arrest him in connection with an alleged previous assault in their town.

Police bodycam video footage shows officers knocking on his apartment door several times, after which it falls into the apartment. Davis is then seen lunging toward the officers while holding a large kitchen knife, swinging it toward the officers.

After Davis ignored several commands to drop the knife, one of the officers discharged his gun, shooting Davis. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

State officials now consider the case closed.