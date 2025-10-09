NY Attorney General releases police video from Hugh Davis shooting

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released footage from the body-worn cameras of the Cheektowaga Police officers involved in a deadly shooting in Buffalo August 13.

The officers were at the apartment of Hugh Davis, on Sanders Road in Buffalo, attempting to arrest Davis in connection with an assault that happened two days earlier in Cheektowaga. The video shows Sanders coming at the officers, holding what appears to be a kitchen knife. One of the officers shoots Davis, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheektowaga police previously released body camera footage, but James explains in writing that her Office of Special Investigation is releasing the footage to increase transparency and strengthen public trust.

The Attorney General’s Office, by law, investigates any fatal shooting involving police officer. The office suggests the release of the footage is not an expression of opinion over guilt or innocence or whether charges may be pending. The officers involved were put on administrative leave, as per procedure.

The videos may be viewed by clicking here. Viewers are warned that the footage may be disturbing to some, and that discretion is strongly advised.