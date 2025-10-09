© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
NY Attorney General releases police video from Hugh Davis shooting

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
A screen capture of a police body-worn camera from the scene involving the shooting death of Hugh Davis, August 13, 2025. Videos from three officer cameras were released by the New York State Attorney General as part of an ongoing investigation. While Cheektowaga Police had already released bodycam footage, the Attorney General's Office has done the same "footage to increase transparency and strengthen public trust."
New York State Attorney General's Office
/
Screen Capture
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released footage from the body-worn cameras of the Cheektowaga Police officers involved in a deadly shooting in Buffalo August 13.

The officers were at the apartment of Hugh Davis, on Sanders Road in Buffalo, attempting to arrest Davis in connection with an assault that happened two days earlier in Cheektowaga. The video shows Sanders coming at the officers, holding what appears to be a kitchen knife. One of the officers shoots Davis, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheektowaga police previously released body camera footage, but James explains in writing that her Office of Special Investigation is releasing the footage to increase transparency and strengthen public trust.

The Attorney General’s Office, by law, investigates any fatal shooting involving police officer. The office suggests the release of the footage is not an expression of opinion over guilt or innocence or whether charges may be pending. The officers involved were put on administrative leave, as per procedure.

The videos may be viewed by clicking here. Viewers are warned that the footage may be disturbing to some, and that discretion is strongly advised.
