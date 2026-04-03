Local leaders applaud sale of former Sumitomo Rubber plant in Tonawanda

The shuttered Sumitomo Rubber plant in the Town of Tonawanda officially has a new owner, who’s bringing some similar work back to the century-old site along with new development.

Taiwan-based Hwa Fong Rubber closed its $28 million purchase on the complex this week, and Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger said while it won’t replace the more than 1,500 jobs lost in 2024, the sale is a good first step.

"We don't have a dormant industrial site sitting over there on Sheridan Drive, River Road. So it's good," Emminger said. "We're glad that they are moving forward, and later this year they'll have their operations going full bore, so we look forward to working with them in the future.”

That collaborative work includes continuation of a town-led effort for improvements to the raw water system in Tonawanda's industrial corridor.

Manufactures in that area rely on untreated water from the Niagara River for cooling needs, with many utilizing water intakes at the NRG Huntley power plant. When that facility was shuttered in 2016, local leaders feared what the future of the raw water system would be.

The Town of Tonawanda later partnered with Sumitomo to house upgrades, along with an eminent domain action for the Huntley site.

When Sumitomo itself then closed in November 2024, it again stoked worry for the plan. But, Emminger said Hwa Fong is on board.

"We're moving forward in conjunction with our eminent domain action on the former Huntley power plant," he said. "And yes, we have had conversations with Hwa Fong, and they are going to be participating in the raw water project with the town."

Hwa Fong will bring around 200 jobs itself to the 2 million-square-foot complex along Sheridan Drive and River Road. They will occupy approximately 20% of the site, and lease the remainder to similar automotive-related manufacturers to create HF Tonawanda Industrial Park later this year.

"That site will be moving forward with a new owner who's dedicated, which also guarantees going forward, that there's a future productive use," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "Which ensures that it will be a productive use that will be able to generate taxes off of as compared to have it just rust away and be worth nothing."

Emminger told BTPM NPR that Hwa Fong will be approaching the Erie County IDA for a tax subsidy package, although those details have yet to be finalized.