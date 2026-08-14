In Their Own Words | Ray Davies & Hector Berlioz

Both Stratton and Richie have read biographies of their favorite musicians and feel that those biographies often miss the true character of what it means to the composer to write a piece of music, only to abandon it to performance and publication, then to write another that must match or supersede the one before it. All their efforts are bent forward by the personal responsibility to do it better next time. Composers are rarely happy people. How do we know this? Because a few composers have told us this in their memoirs. Two of the best are the Memoirs of Hector Berlioz and X-Ray, an unauthorized autobiography by Ray Davies.

