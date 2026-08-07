Neo Romantics

Stratton often tells Richie how lucky they are because they have available to their ears over one thousand years of music-making and the opportunity to bring into their daily lives the joy of music once enjoyed, say, by Viennese Princes, Elizabethan poets, or American beatniks. That’s why Stratton encourages Richie to introduce him to the popular music he pointedly refused to take notice of while he was virtually buried in the music of Beethoven, Schubert, Mozart, Haydn, and hundreds of others. And so, yep, much of the time that means communing with the legacy of dead, white men. The ghost at hand at this moment is David Bowie.

