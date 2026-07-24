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background is a sheet of music with a purple overlay. Photo of Stratton on the left and a photo of Richie on the right. Below that in bold, white text is "Entering Music", with "Fridays at 10 am" and a white BTPM Classical logo below that
Entering Music

Michael Tippett & David Del Tredici

By Stratton Rawson,
Richie English
Published July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
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background is a sheet of music with a purple overlay. Photo of Stratton on the left and a photo of Richie on the right. Below that in bold, white text is "Entering Music", with "Fridays at 10 am" and a white BTPM Classical logo below that

When a listener begins to concentrate on a single composer’s works, they often listen for the piece in which the composer has found his or her own voice, a voice that from then on will mark the music they write as their own.

But what if a composer refuses to settle into their own manner of speaking but keeps exploring other “influences” that are no longer merely instructional but a continuing inspiration to the composer? Or if the composer becomes engaged with another unique voice that becomes a kind of creative collaborator?

Michael Tippett is a composer Richie likes to call “kaleidoscopic”; a new work by Tippett never sounds like the work that preceded it. Then there is David Del Tredici, who became obsessed with another work of art… so much so that he has spent much of his career reimagining it musically.

Entering Music 2026
Stratton Rawson
Stratton Rawson grew up in the Hudson Valley of New York State midway between the Hudson River and the Appalachian Trail in the shadow of some the oldest mountains on earth.
See stories by Stratton Rawson
Richie English
Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Richie English has worked extensively as a pianist, teacher, and composer since childhood. He began studying piano at ten years old with Frieda Manes, and within a year was the youngest piano teacher registered with Denton, Cottier & Daniels in state history.
See stories by Richie English
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