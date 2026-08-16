The Scene Playlist for Aug. 16

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Until the End” - Whitetails // Buffalo, NY

This summer’s Scene playlists have showcased lots of brand singles with promised fall releases by regional artists, and now Whitetails joins the tally with their new single “Until the End.” Skillfully written and beautifully produced, this track makes me excited to hear what’s next from Jonathan Bobowicz & co.

Instagram

2. “Song for the Weird Kid”- Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

Yet another release to look forward to! I had a chance to interview Silver Reeds’ Sandy Zelazny last year about their Quiet Place EP, and was excited to learn that another EP, How Bright You’ll Burn, is on its way.

Instagram

3. “Outside” - Dave Stewy // Buffalo, NY

Described as a “Buffalo-born R&B crooner turned genre explorer,” Dave Stewy has been writing, recording, and performing for over 20 years. If you’re interested in seeing what he’s all about, you can see him live at The Caz in Buffalo on August 20th .

Instagram

4. "Indy 500" - Girlpope

I had a chance to sit down with Jeff Miers this week to discuss Analog Rewind, a concert he organized that features some of the most prominent Buffalo bands of the 80s and 90s, including Ansley Court, The Ramrods, The Tails, Marvelous Sauce, and Girlpope. Learn more about the show here, and be sure to keep an eye out for Jeff and me on the station's website.

Instagram

5. “Home Life” - Neon Ghosthouse // Ottawa, ON

I came across Neon Ghosthouse recently while doing some research for the radio show and was immediately hooked by their early 00’s emo-inspired sound. Reminiscent of bands like Spitalfield and Billy Talent, Neon Ghosthouse has been regularly touring the provinces of Ontario and Quebec and has shared stages with such acts as The Dirty Nil and Single Mothers.

Instagram

6. “The Day Before” - David Cloyd // Buffalo, NY

I had the opportunity to see David play this song live last month, and although I knew it prior to that performance, it hooked me in a whole new way. Perhaps it was because it was given more context: David explained the song’s sentiment is gratitude that he met his wife, while still wishing he could have had the chance to meet her “the day before” if only to spend more time together.

Instagram

7. “Back2 (Baseboosted)” - Smoothie Lou // Hamilton, ON

Smoothie Lou has had a couple of tracks play on The Scene this summer, but this single is coupled with the release of his new album, Gary. Smoothie “advocates for awareness, sensitivity, and inclusivity,” and is inspired by the sounds of Kid Cudi, Logic, Migos, and Linkin Park.

Instagram

8. “Perception” - Blaised and Confused // Buffalo, NY

Blaise Mercedes has one of my favorite voices in the local music community, and this track showcases it perfectly. I recently saw a post on social media that implied they are not only working on new music, but also expanding to New Jersey, likely due to guitarist Oscar Woodrich making a move there. I look forward to seeing what’s next for this band, and in the meantime you can listen to my interview with them from last December .

Instagram

9. “Honey” - Dynesti // Toronto, ON

A “fierce” rapper, singer, dancer, and performance coach (can I get lessons?), Dynesti has been part of the station’s regular rotation with her song “No Man” for several months now. The RIYL comparison in her artist bio states it best: “If Missy Elliott and Erykah Badu had a Caribbean lovechild.”

Instagram

10. “Being Nothing” - Bryan Dubay // Buffalo, NY

A lovely song by Buffalo’s Bryan Dubay off his album Call Your Mother. The album title serves as “an exercise in gratitude” and a gentle reminder to “nurture the most meaningful relationships in your life.”

Instagram

11. “After All” - ORAEN // Toronto, ON

ORAEN is the project of singer/songwriter Michael Roane, an artist who is inspired by the likes of AFI and Rise Against and “delivers emotionally driven songs that move between personal struggles and sharp social commentary.” This is his new single.

Instagram

12. “Divined” - Angie Lucie // Buffalo, NY

Called a “celestial pop experience,” Angie Lucie’s loops are both haunting and mesmerizing. They are inspired by Sylvan Esso, Bjork, and local vocal-looping legend Curtis Lovell.

Instagram

13. “A Coming to Terms” - Forever in Transit // Buffalo, NY

Forever in Transit is “a focus on the journey of growth rather than the fixation on the end goal or destination.” Sounds like something many of us can relate to and aspire to! This song comes from an album of the same name that was released in 2024.

Instagram

14. “Reap the Whirlwind” - Ravenswalk // Buffalo, NY

Described by the band as a musical “high point,” Ravenwalk’s new single comes from their latest album Emberflight. The instrumental features gothic choirs, heavy guitars, and an organ solo meant to mimic Bach.

Instagram