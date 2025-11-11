Silver Reeds is Sandy Zelazny, an indie alt-folk singer/songwriter based in Toronto, ON. Their debut album, What to Leave Behind, was released in 2023, and now Zelazny is following up that effort with a new EP, Quiet Place, that will be out November 14th.

Chelsea O. spoke with Sandy about songwriting with the help of voice memos (and the inherent struggles that come with it); the EP's various themes, including long-term platonic relationships; advice they'd give to artists to help overcome stage fright and anxiety over being perceived by others; and much more.