Genius Destroyed

At the turn of the 20th century, celebrity was invented as a substitute for genius, while the steady rise of the middle class meant the beginning of mass marketing and the establishment of “popular” music. Who were the geniuses, the men or women, who displayed the talent, the musical intelligence, and the vision necessary to become leading figures in the creation of North American Music? And how did they fare? To begin to answer those questions, Stratton and Richie examine the careers of two pianist- composers, African- American Scott Joplin and French-Canadian André Mathieu.