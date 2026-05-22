Invitation to Dance
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While watching an old film, Roberta, a 1934 musical comedy starring Irene Dunne and Joel McCrea with music by Jerome Kern, Stratton heard a great tune called “I Won’t Dance,” with lyrics by Dorothy Fields. While he sang it, a young Fred Astaire danced, of course. Watching Astaire’s fancy footwork, a question formed in Stratton’s mind, “Can you be dancing when you’re not actually dancing?” Does all music convey an invitation to dance? Best to ask Richie what he thinks.