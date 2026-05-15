Mistakes
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Stratton has a continuing problem. After a lifetime of listening to recordings of great pieces of music that have been made note-perfect, when Stratton is seated at a concert, and he hears a mistake, it really bothers him. In reading the various tributes to pianist Andre Watts after his death, Stratton noticed that each writer mentioned Watts’ appearance on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” He was invited to the “neighborhood” specifically to talk about mistakes. Stratton wondered why a pianist would be the person to talk about mistakes. He decided to ask Richie.