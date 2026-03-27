Theater Talk: Excellent AN IRISH PLAY only up tonight and tomorrow features actors in top form. Don't miss it. (See listings.) Running into May, ON A FIRST NAME BASIS at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre also features a stellar cast.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter revel in the excellence of AN IRISH PLAY by Dan O'Brien at American Repertory Theatre in the Compass Performing Arts Center (545 Elmwood) with a fine cast. Only two shows left... tonight at 7:30 and Saturday afternoon at 5:00. You have all of April and a little bit of May to see Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano in ON A FIRST NAME BASIS. Please see the listings.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.

Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

AN IRISH PLAY by Dan O'Brien, Regional Premiere, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Catherine Burkhart, Brooke Goergen, Trevor Dugan, John DellaContrada, Rick Lattimer, and Robert Humphrey. 3/12 - 3/28 Thu, Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY. All shows at The Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue 545 Elmwood Avenue. For tickets visit artofwny.org

AN IRISH PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB:

In Dan O'Brien's pointy stick to one's eye dramedy, amateur actors in Cork City, Ireland, convene at their local pub-theater for the first read-through of a new 'Irish play.' Over the course of the evening, the newly assembled cast debates (in typically Irish fashion) the play's deficiencies and merits, who will play which part, and whether or not to do the play at all.

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MARRY ME A LITTLE, a one-hour, one-act musical by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Kevin Leary, starring Sydney Conrad and Aaron Saldana. Through Sunday March 29, Final shows Thu-Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 presented by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre.

BLURB: A dialogue‑free Sondheim musical revue built from songs cut from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and others. Two lonely New Yorkers spend a Saturday night imagining a connection from their side‑by‑side apartments, separated only by a wall they never cross. Themes include: Loneliness & longing, fear of vulnerability, the fantasy vs. reality of connection, the ache of modern urban isolation.

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OPENINGS: None this week, but check out the week after Easter when there are many openings.

CONTINUING:

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. NOTE: NEW CASTING AND NEW DATES: 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

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PARTIAL LIST OF PLAYS OPENING IN APRIL, 2026:

ALIVE & KICKING, a musical revue, conceived and written by Stephan DeGhelder, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00, presented by O'Connell & Co. at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (plenty of off-street parking near the venue). 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Get ready to laugh as this hilarious musical revue explores the joys of getting older and life as a senior. Featuring a cast of vibrant junior and senior performers who entertain with clever song parodies and comedy sketches, proving “Laughter never gets old!”

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ISLANDER, a musical, conceived by Amy Draper, book by Stewart Melton, music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, directed by Jessica Hillman-McCord, starring Kayla McSorley and Vanessa Vacanti. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street, Buffalo irishclassical.com/islander (716) 853-ICTC (4282)

PUBLICITY BLURB: A spellbinding new folk-musical about community and connection, myth and reality for audiences young and old. The mist unfurls. An island divides. A future is born. There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach. Islander is a breathtaking, folk-infused musical that transports audiences to a remote Scottish island where tradition and modernity collide. Featuring a stunning, looping vocal score and performed entirely by two actors, Islander weaves a mesmerizing tale of myth, community, and self-discovery. With its haunting melodies and immersive storytelling, this critically acclaimed production is a must-see for lovers of innovative theater and enchanting folklore.

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JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR, musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, co-directed by Randall Kramer and Michael Oliver-Walline, starring a cast of 17 including "Tiger" J. Brown as Jesus, Kris Bartolomeo as Herod, Aimee Walker as Mary Magdalene. 4/2 - 4/19 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 On stage at Shea's 710, 710 Main Street corner Tupper in Buffalo's Theatre District. (716)847-0850 sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice’s classic rock-musical about the final week of the life of Jesus Christ, complete with an iconic score that features smash hits like “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

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THE LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, a play by Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen, directed by Mike Doben, starring Caitlin Coleman, Samuel Fesmire, Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia, and Sandra Roberts. 4/10 - 4/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue. buffalounitedartists.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Joann is regarded as the most successful children’s author of all time; however, her increasingly controversial tweets have distanced her from her Gen Z audience. In a North London coffee shop, her most beloved characters convene for an intervention, aiming to preserve both her legacy and their own.

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PENELOPE, a one-woman musical by Alex Bechtel, directed by Katie Mallinson, music directed by Joe Isgar, starring Amy Jakiel. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 Presented by The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo (free parking on campus) 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: This spring, The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre is proud to present Penelope, a vibrant and deeply moving musical that gives Homer’s heroine a long-overdue spotlight with cocktails, cabaret, and a cutting sense of humor. On stage April 10th through April 26th, this one-woman show breathes new life into one of history’s most overlooked voices and hands her a microphone.

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THE ODD COUPLE, play by Neil Simon, 4/10 - 4/26 presented by Lancaster Opera House

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WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, 4/14 - 4/29 presented by Shea's Buffalo Theatre (part of their Broadway series)

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

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GHOST BROTHERS AND ARKLAND COUNTY, a musical 4/17 - 5/17 Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) 4/30 - 5/10 Presented by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre

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CURTAINS 4/30 - 5/15 Presented by O'Connell & Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

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GHOST 4/16 - 5/3 Presented by Bellissima Productions.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre