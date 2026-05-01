Theater Talk: Opera-Lytes' YEOMEN OF THE GUARD by Gilbert & Sullivan up through this week might be their best ever; Theater of Youth presents a charming CORDUROY (for 3+); Anthony talks about an event to support Kevin Dees running for the 149th Assembly District with drag performers from Ru Paul's Drag Race; O'Connell to open CURTAINS, a musical by Kander & Ebb.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Opera-Lytes' YEOMEN OF THE GUARD by Gilbert & Sullivan up through this week which might be their best ever; Theater of Youth presents a charming CORDUROY (for 3+); Anthony talks about an event to support Kevin Dees running for the 149th Assembly District with drag performers from Ru Paul's Drag Race; O'Connell to open CURTAINS, a musical by Kander & Ebb.

Other shows to note this weekend include GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a dark musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp at Road Less Traveled; and ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with beloved Buffalo actors Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...For in-depth reviews of ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, and GHOST BROTHERS, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews (including GHOST BROTHERS as well as OperaLyte's Gilbert & Sullivan operetta YEOMAN OF THE GUARD) appear in Buffalo Rising Buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinners are at 6:00, Shows at 7:30, Matinee dinners are at 1:00, Shows at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

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THE YEOMEN OF THE GUARD, operetta by Gilbert & Sullivan, directed by Lisa Berglund (stage) and Jaman Dunn-Danger (music), with a cast of 16 including Mariami Bekauri and Holly Bewlay, plus a chorus of 13. 4/24 & 26, 5/1 & 3, Fridays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00. Presented by OperaLytes at the Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy (ample parking behind the church) (716) 391-0033, operalytes.com or operalytes.booktix.com

THE YEOMEN OF THE GUARD PUBLICITY BLURB: Sir Arthur Sullivan singled out Yeomen as his favorite among all his operatic compositions, and his sublime musical talent is fully on display in this riveting story of love and betrayal set in the England of Henry VIII. Gallant Colonel Fairfax (John Clayton) has been falsely condemned to death, and Sergeant Merryl (Ken Schlimgen) and his children Phoebe (Mariami Bekauri) and Leonard (Ben Dunevitz) conspire to rescue him, even though they risk putting themselves into the power of Phoebe’s unwanted suitor, Head Jailer and Assistant Tormentor Wilfred Shadbolt (Ted Smeltz). Meanwhile, W. S. Gilbert’s sardonic wit is razor sharp when depicting the jester Jack Point (Timothy Lane) and his companion Elsie Maynard (Holly Ho Eui Bewlay), two strolling players who visit the Tower of London to perform their songs and dances and find themselves embroiled in the Fairfax plot. The cast also includes Mariangela Mercurio, Nicholas Mark Czaplicki, Ralph Valente, Trinity Ridout, and Mark Fulk. Opera-Lytes presents Yeomen fully staged with a chamber orchestra. This spring's production will feature the largest chorus the company has assembled since 2017. Music director for the production is Jaman Dunn-Danger and the stage director/producer is Lisa Berglund.

OPENINGS:

CORDUROY, adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser based on the "Corduroy" and "A Pocket for Corduroy" books by Don Freeman, with a cast of 6, directed by Connor Graham, starring Matthew Rittler (understudy is Aaron Gabriel Saldana) in the title role. 5/2-5/16 May 2 – 16, Sat-Sun at 2:00. Understudy Performance Saturday, 5/9. theatreofyouth.org/corduroy/ Note: Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, 5/3 at 10:00 am (use code: SENSORY25) Recommended Ages: 3 and up. Show Run-Time is 60 minutes. Every Performance features our post-show talk-back.

CORDUROY PUBLICITY BLURB: Oh no, Corduroy’s button has gone missing, and he can’t go home with kindhearted Lisa without it! Join the beloved teddy bear as he takes a rollicking ride up the escalator and begins a delightfully destructive romp through every section of the department store. Will he find his button at the top of a teetering store display? Will Lisa ever get to bring him home, or will the bumbling security guard catch him first? Where, oh where, is Corduroy’s BUTTON?

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CURTAINS, musical by Kander & Ebb, directed by Joey Bucheker starring Nicholas Lama, Lisa Ludwig, Aimee Walker, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Joe Isgar, Emily Weber, Guy Tomassi, John Kreuzer, Michael Seitz, and Maria Kreutinger. 4/30 - 5/16. Evening-shows at 7:30 on 4/30, 5/8, 5/9, 5/15, 5/16 with matinees at 2:00 on 5/2, 5/3, 5/9, 5/10, 5/16. Presented by O'Connell & Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (plenty of off-street parking at the venue). 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: CURTAINS is a delightful and suspenseful musical comedy, featuring a Golden Age-style score by the legendary songwriting duo John Kander & Fred Ebb, the creative minds behind Cabaret and Chicago. CURTAINS combines the best elements of classic Broadway with a clever whodunit twist that will keep audiences laughing and guessing until the very end. Set in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959, Boston’s Colonial Theatre is playing host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage… the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan!

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PURE GLITTER, play by Douglas Lyons, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, starring Michael “Bebe” Blasdell, Matthew Crehan Higgins, Greg Howze, Daniel Lendzian, Brandin Smalls,Matthew Gilbert-Wachowiak. 5/1 - 5/17 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Second Generation Theater on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre 660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) secondgenerationtheatre.com

PURE GLITTER PUBLICITY BLURB: Stan is throwing Tony a surprise anniversary party, but uninvited guests and secrets turn it on its head! 2nd Gen presents Douglas Lyons’ (BEAU, TABLE 17, and CHICKEN & BISCUITS) love letter to the gay community. PURE GLITTER is a sparkly, sassy, slice-of-life comedy about chosen family.

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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield, new revisions by Singer and Winfield. 4/30 - 5/10 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, 455 Locust St, Lockport, NY 14094, (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare’s 37 plays, 3 actors, the (self-proclaimed) record for the shortest production of HAMLET at 43 seconds, and only 97 total minutes… how could this not be funny? The worldwide phenomenon that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [revised] [again] comes to the Kenan stage to finish the 25/26 season. Fast-paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Irreverent, current, and downright silly, the perfect treat as Spring hits the air!

CONTINUING:

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Leah Berst, Ryan Butler, Thomas Evans, Anna Fernandez, and Alex Garcia. 4/17 - 5/17 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street, (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: A bluesy rock score by legend John Mellencamp and a claustrophobic, refractured parable from the master of thrillers, Stephen King, combine to create the spooky, cautionary tale of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. In an eerie cabin in the woods, a

young couple comes across its caretaker, the Troubador, who reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers who are in love with the same woman which sparked the ensuing rivalry between them. The young couple hearing this tale realize that this cabin’s past is certainly like their present. When the young man’s brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past, especially if it means staying alive?

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OPENINGS LATER IN MAY

GHOST THE MUSICAL by Rubin, Stewart, and Ballard, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Heather Casseri as Molly, Alex Reiser as Sam, Spud as Oda Mae Brown, Chris Cummings as Carl Bruner, et.al. 5/15-5/30 Fri - Sat 7:30, plus one matinee, Sat 5/23 at 3:00. Presented by Bellissima Productions at the Church of the Nativity UCC at 1530 Colvin Boulevard, Tonawanda, 14223.

For tickets: bellissimaproductions.ludus.com/index.php

GHOST PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on the Paramount Pictures film, the story follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose lives are shattered by Sam’s tragic, untimely death. As Sam’s spirit remains trapped between two worlds, his love for Molly intensifies when he discovers she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, Sam enlists the help of Oda Mae Brown, a quirky storefront psychic who becomes an unexpected ally in his quest to protect Molly and avenge his death. Content Warning: simulated sexual acts, gun violence, shooting sound effects, physical fights, attempted assault and stalking behavior, expression of grief

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HAIRSPRAY, a musical based on the film by John Waters, by Marc Shaiman, et. al., directed and choreographed by

Eric Deeb Weaver, music direction by Allan Paglia, starring a cast of 22,nmmmmmmmmmmmmn m,,,,,, m including Stevie Lou Kemp as Tracy Turnblad, Marc Sacco as Corny Collins, and Austin Marshall as Seaweed J. Stubbs. 5/7-5/24 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main at Tupper. (716) 839-8540

musicalfare.com SEE NOTE ON TICKETS BELOW.

HAIRSPRAY PUBLICITY BLURB: You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance and her fight for integration and acceptance. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, it's a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and toe-tapping and tuneful songs. Please note: Tickets for HAIRSPRAY are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats) is far more expensive, and other sites can be fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

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JUST FOR US by Alex Edelman, directed by Charmagne Chi, starring Jordan Levin. 5/7 - 6/7 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no shows on Fridays). Produced by Jewish Repertory Theatre on the Maxine and Robert Seller stage inside the JCC at 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/

JUST FOR US PUBLICITY BLURB: This Tony award-winning solo play by comedian and writer Alex Edelman follows Edelman on a journey that begins with an anti-Semitic tweet and leads him, somewhat unbelievably, to a meeting of white nationalists in a Queens apartment. What starts as a moment of curiosity quickly evolves into something much deeper—an unexpectedly funny, tense, and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the ways we try to understand one another across deep divides. With Edelman’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability, the piece navigates complex questions about Jewish identity, assimilation, and the limits (and possibilities) of empathy. It’s as hilarious as it is unsettling, inviting audiences to laugh while also grappling with the contradictions and challenges of the world we’re living in today.

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HELEN OF EGYPT, by J Snodgrass, a special production staged reading and music preview, directed by Mariangela Mercurio, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Ryan Adam Norton, Emrald Ja’Ceil, Nahiem Paris, Jay Byron, Kaylie Horowitz, Danette Pawlowski Andrew Zuccari. May 8th , 7:30 pm / May 9th, 5:30 pm

Produced by American Repertory Theater of WNY on stage at The Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo. 716-339-2999 artofwny.org/ Email artofwny@msn.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: American Rep Theater of WNY presents two stage reading/concert evening performances of John Snodgrass’ 80’s techno-music inspired “Helen of Egypt” on May 8th at 7:30 and May 9th at 5 pm. Taking the classic tale of Euripides and adding a "what if" plot twist, Snodgrass then puts the entire narrative to a techno-pop synth music beat.

Hosted by the playwright, director Mariangela Mercurio and ART/WNY artistic director, Matthew LaChiusa, this immersive reading will feature an open forum where the playwright will introduce scenes and songs, the director will discuss ideas on staging and set throughout the presentation. Audiences will be encouraged to utilize the highly successful QR code to offer in-the-moment input and critique on songs, dialogue, and the overall theatrical experience. This survey will be shared with the playwright for positive feedback in developing the musical. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to be involved in the shaping of original works. Pay-what-you-can ticket pricing for both evenings.

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RENT, musical by Jonathan Larsen, directed by Drew Fornarola, starring Drama Desk Award-Nominee Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Mark, Broadway's Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet) as Roger, and American Idol's Alyssa Wray as Mimi. Joining them are Buffalo stars George L. Brown (Once On This Island - Tour), Jake Hayes, Alexandra McArthur, Kayla McSorley (NCL's Six), Blaise Mercedes, Jennifer Mysliwy, Joe Russi, and Josh Wilde, alongside a 100-member chorus of community members. One show only, Sat 5/9 at 2:00. Presented by Starring Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center. starringbuffalo.org/rentsheas

PUBLICITY BLURB: RENT, the pop culture phenomenon about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today, will be performed in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format. Direction is by Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Karen Saxon, choreography by Chanon Judson, and stage management by Ally Hasselback. Emily Glick and Michael Russo are line producers.

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THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew López, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, with Javier Bustillos, Producing Consultant, starring Jimmy Janowski as Miss Tracy Mills and Anthony Alcocer as Eddie, with supporting cast Mike Blasdell, Annette Daniels Taylor, Christine Turturro, and Michael Seitz. 5/29 - 6/20 Fri - Sat 9:00 with two extra Thursdays 6/11 and 6/18, also at 9:00. Presented by Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave (near Paderewski Drive) Buffalo, NY. For tickets: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-legend-of-georgia-mcbride

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE PUBLICITY BLURB:

For their 2026 Mainstage Production, Torn Space Theater presents this campy farce featuring Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski just in time for Pride Month. “Stitch-in-your-side funny… full of sass and good spirits.” – The New York Times. He’s young, he’s broke, his landlord’s knocking at the door and he’s just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business – and himself. Celebrate Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski in his Torn Space premiere and Anthony Alcocer in the title role of this campy comedy running just in time for Pride Month!

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include just one more:

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre