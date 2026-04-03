Theater Talk: 2nd Gen's Broadway Bucket List "best ever," so much talent in Buffalo; see some at MusicalFare's JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR at Shea's 710 through 4/19; BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE opens next week with intriguing (and timely) plot. Many openings next week, see listings.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the high quality of 2nd Gen's "Broadway Bucket List," a showcase for the large and deep pool of Buffalo talent. MusicalFare's JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR (written when Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber was only 22!) is running at Shea's 710. Next week, BUA's LAUGHING TROLL CAFE has a plot possibly? inspired by J.K. Rowling's controversy with the trans community. See listings.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...

Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: None this Easter weekend.

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OPENINGS: An opening and some previews this weekend, but check out the week after Easter when there are many openings.

JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR, musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, co-directed by Randall Kramer and Michael Oliver-Walline, starring a cast of 17, including Tiger J. Brown as Jesus, Kris Bartolomeo as Herod, Aimee Walker as Mary Magdalene, and other top talent. 4/2 - 4/19 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 On stage at Shea's 710, 710 Main Street corner Tupper in Buffalo's Theatre District. (716)847-0850 sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice’s classic rock-musical about the final week of the life of Jesus Christ, complete with an iconic score that features smash hits like “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

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THINGS WITH FRIENDS, a play by Kristoffer Diaz, directed by Chris Handley, starring Sara French, Sunny Griffith, Stan Klimecko, Smirna Mercedes, David C. Mitchell, and Shanntina Moore. Through 4/25, Pay What You Can Previews 4/3,4,5_7 at 7:30. Opening 4/8 7:30, then Thu-Sat 7:30, plus Mon 4/13 7:30, and Sun both 4/18 and 4/25 at 3:30. Produced by the Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Alley (between Pearl and Main, north adjacent to Shea's). 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: A compelling new work by Kristoffer Diaz, "Things With Friends" is an unflinching portrayal of New York City’s potential end,seen through the intimate lens of a dinner party. An acutely observed and darkly humorous exploration of privilege and impending chaos. New York City is crumbling, literally. The bridges are down, the tunnels are out, and the storm of the century is brewing. But for Adele and Burt, a meticulously prepared dinner party for their oldest friends, Chabby and Vy, is about to reveal a deeper, more devastating collapse. As sizzling steak and fine wine flow, the couples navigate uncomfortable truths about urban survival, ruthless ambition, and the shocking price of loyalty when the world outside descends into chaos. Prepare for a darkly comedic, intensely intimate evening where friendship is currency, betrayal is on the menu, and the fate of a city—and a generation—hangs precariously in the balance.

CONTINUING:

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinners are at 6:00, Shows at 7:30, Matinee dinners are at 1:00, Shows at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

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OPENINGS IN APRIL:

ALIVE & KICKING, a musical revue, conceived and written by Stephan DeGhelder, 4/9 - 4/19 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00, presented by O'Connell & Co. at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (plenty of off-street parking at the venue). 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Get ready to laugh as this hilarious musical revue explores the joys of getting older and life as a senior. Featuring a cast of vibrant junior and senior performers who entertain with clever song parodies and comedy sketches, proving “Laughter never gets old!”

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CURTAINS, musical by Kander & Ebb, directed by TBD, starring TBD, 4/30 - 5/16. Evening shows at 7:30 on 4/30, 5/8, 5/9, 5/15, 5/16 with matinees at 2:00 on 5/2, 5/3, 5/9, 5/10, 5/16. Presented by O'Connell & Co. at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (plenty of off-street parking at the venue). 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: CURTAINS is a delightful and suspenseful musical comedy, featuring a Golden Age-style score by the legendary songwriting duo John Kander & Fred Ebb, the creative minds behind Cabaret and Chicago. CURTAINS combines the best elements of classic Broadway with a clever whodunit twist that will keep audiences laughing and guessing until the very end. Set in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959, Boston’s Colonial Theatre is playing host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage… the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan!

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GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Leah Berst, Ryan Butler, Thomas Evans, Anna Fernandez, and Alex Garcia. 4/17 - 5/17 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street, (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: A bluesy rock score by legend John Mellencamp and a claustrophobic, refractured parable from the master of thriller Stephen King combine to create the spooky, cautionary tale of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. In an eerie cabin in the woods, a

young couple comes across its caretaker, the Troubador, who reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers who are in love with the same woman which sparked the ensuing rivalry between them. The young

couple hearing this tale realize that this cabin’s past is certainly like their present. When the young man’s brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past, especially if it means staying alive?

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ISLANDER, a musical, conceived by Amy Draper, book by Stewart Melton, music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, directed by Jessica Hillman-McCord, starring Kayla McSorley and Vanessa Vacanti. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street, Buffalo irishclassical.com/islander (716) 853-ICTC (4282)

PUBLICITY BLURB: A spellbinding new folk-musical about community and connection, myth and reality for audiences young and old. The mist unfurls. An island divides. A future is born. There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach. Islander is a breathtaking, folk-infused musical that transports audiences to a remote Scottish island where tradition and modernity collide. Featuring a stunning, looping vocal score and performed entirely by two actors, Islander weaves a mesmerizing tale of myth, community, and self-discovery. With its haunting melodies and immersive storytelling, this critically acclaimed production is a must-see for lovers of innovative theater and enchanting folklore.

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PARKER PRY: PRIVATE EYE, a free world premiere reading of a play by Buffalo funny men Jacob Albarella and Jayson Kaiser, directed by Brittany Bassett-Baran, starring Adam Yellen, Kristen Marie Lopez, Jake Hayes, Kai Crumley, Amy Jakiel and Jordan Levin. One night only, Monday, April 20th @ 7:00pm at Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required. (716) 508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com/free-reading-series/

PUBLICITY BLURB: Jacob Albarella and Jayson Kaiser are no strangers to comedy. The duo has written two previous plays, including JETT BETTINGTON (produced by Theatre Jugend in the early 2010’s) and THE HAUNTING OF HOOVERTON HOTEL, a Scooby-doo-esque Whodunnit that was featured in 2nd Gen’s 2019 Free Reading Series. Well, they’ve done it again and 2nd Gen is proud to be hosting the first reading of their brand new piece, PARKER PRY: PRIVATE EYE. PARKER PRY is a tongue-in-cheek love letter to the film-noir detective movies of 1940’s. Like all Albarella/Kaiser collaborations, it’s intended to hit the audience with one laugh after another. “I love writing material that makes people laugh and enjoy themselves, which is what I’m hoping for here. Jake and I want people to see something new and original, while also familiar and fun,” says Kaiser.

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PENELOPE, based on Homer's "Odyssey," a one-woman musical by Alex Bechtel, directed by Katie Mallinson, music directed by Joe Isgar, starring Amy Jakiel. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 Presented by The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo (free parking on campus) 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: This spring, The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre is proud to present Penelope, a vibrant and deeply moving musical that gives Homer’s heroine a long-overdue spotlight with cocktails, cabaret, and a cutting sense of humor. On stage April 10th through April 26th, this one-woman show breathes new life into one of history’s most overlooked voices and hands her a microphone.

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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield, new revisions by Singer and Winfield. 4/30 - 5/10 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, 455 Locust St, Lockport, NY 14094, (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare’s 37 plays, 3 actors, the (self-proclaimed) record for the shortest production of HAMLET at 43 seconds, and only 97 total minutes… how could this not be funny? The worldwide phenomenon that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [revised] [again] comes to the Kenan stage to finish the 25/26 season. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Irreverent, current, and downright silly, the perfect treat as Spring hits the air!

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]

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THE LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, a play by Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen, directed by Mike Doben, starring Caitlin Coleman, Samuel Fesmire, Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia, and Sandra Roberts. 4/10 - 4/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue. buffalounitedartists.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Joann is regarded as the most successful children’s author of all time; however, her increasingly controversial tweets have distanced her from her Gen Z audience. In a North London coffee shop, her most beloved characters convene for an intervention, aiming to preserve both her legacy and their own.

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THE ODD COUPLE, a comedy by Neil Simon, 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 with two additional matinees 4/18 & 4/25 at 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave Lancaster, NY 716-683-1776 lancasteropera.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple is a comic masterpiece about two mismatched friends who discover that sharing an apartment is far harder than sharing a friendship. When the neat, neurotic Felix Ungar moves in with the easygoing, chronically messy Oscar Madison, their clashing habits turn everyday life into a hilarious battleground. Packed with Simon’s razor‑sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and heart beneath the humor, The Odd Couple remains one of America’s most beloved comedies—a joyful reminder that even the worst roommates can bring out the best in each other.

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WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Broadway musical on tour, 4/14 - 4/29 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center (part of their Broadway series) at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family. And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor.

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YEOMAN OF THE GUARD, Gilbert and Sullivan's only tragicomic opera, directed by Lisa Berglund, fully staged with orchestra, starring Holly Bewlay, Tim Lane, John Clayton, Mariami Bekauri, Mariangela Mercurio, and many others. Friday evenings, April 24 & May 1, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees, April 26 & May 3, at 2:00 pm. Presented by Opera-Lytes at Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy, Snyder. (716) 249-1970, info@operalytes.com, operalytes.booktix.com

YEOMAN OF THE GUARD PLOT SUMMARY: Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Yeomen of the Guard blends romance, intrigue, and bittersweet humor as Captain Fairfax, wrongly condemned, escapes with help from strolling players Jack Point and Elsie. Disguises, unintended marriages, and shifting loyalties follow, leading to one of G&S’s most poignant endings rather than their usual comic resolution.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre