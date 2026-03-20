Theater Talk: 2023 Tony "Best Musical" KIMBERLY AKIMBO makes it to Shea's Buffalo putting the "fun" in dysfunctional; ON A FIRST NAME BASIS hilarious at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre; EXIT STRATEGY at Road Less Traveled closes Sunday.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter discuss the 2023 "Best Musical" Tony-winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Shea's, putting the "fun" in "dysfunctional" with first-rate performances through Sunday and music by Jeannine Tesori. Also closing: EXIT STRATEGY at Road Less Traveled. You have a little more time to get to Desiderio's Dinner Theatre for the hilarious ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with two excellent Buffalo actors: Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.

Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

EXIT STRATEGY, a play by Ike Holter (author of 2024's THE LIGHT FANTASTIC), directed by Scott Behrend, starring Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter, Diane DiBernardo, Alex Garcia, Steven Maiseke, Gabriella McKinley, David Mitchell, and Sean Ryan. 2/20 - 3/22 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St. Buffalo (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveled.org

EXIT STRATEGY PUBLICITY BLURB: The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.

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HEDDA GABLER, play by Henrik Ibsen, a new adaptation by Patrick Marber, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer as Hedda Gabler with Arin Lee Dandes, Roderick Garr, Jordan Levin, Mary Moebius, Ben Michael Moran, and Priscilla Young-Anker. 2/27 - 3/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

HEDDA GABLER PUBLICITY BLURB: “I want for once in my life to have power to mold a human destiny.” Newlywed Hedda has it all—beauty, class, privilege. What she lacks is the one thing she wants: freedom. Trapped by social expectations, she’s unable to shape her own destiny. Instead, she shapes those around her with the only tools she knows: seduction and deceit. How far will Hedda go in pursuit of personal power? Will it be enough to set her free? A new adaptation of the classic drama, HEDDA GABLER is a captivating portrait of one of theater's most (in)famous anti-heroes. Run Time: Approx. 2 1/2 hrs, including one 15-minute intermission.

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KIMBERLY AKIMBO, musical, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. March 17-22, 2026 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

KIMBERLY AKIMBO PUBLICITY BLURB:

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully. KIMBERLY AKIMBO won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2023, at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The production was the most awarded show of the evening, taking home five Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, and two actor specific Tonys

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OPENINGS: No openings

CONTINUING:

AN IRISH PLAY by Dan O'Brien, Regional Premiere, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Catherine Burkhart, Brooke Goergen, Trevor Dugan, John DellaContrada, Rick Lattimer, and Robert Humphrey. 3/12 - 3/28 Thu, Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY. All shows at The Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue 545 Elmwood Avenue. For tickets visit artofwny.org

AN IRISH PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB:

In Dan O'Brien's pointy stick to one's eye dramedy, amateur actors in Cork City, Ireland, convene at their local pub-theater for the first read-through of a new 'Irish play.' Over the course of the evening, the newly assembled cast debates (in typically Irish fashion) the play's deficiencies and merits, who will play which part, and whether or not to do the play at all.

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ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. NOTE: NEW CASTING AND NEW DATES: 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre