Theater Talk: 2023 Tony "Best Musical" KIMBERLY AKIMBO makes it to Shea's Buffalo putting the "fun" in dysfunctional; ON A FIRST NAME BASIS hilarious at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre; EXIT STRATEGY at Road Less Traveled closes Sunday.
This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter discuss the 2023 "Best Musical" Tony-winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Shea's, putting the "fun" in "dysfunctional" with first-rate performances through Sunday and music by Jeannine Tesori. Also closing: EXIT STRATEGY at Road Less Traveled. You have a little more time to get to Desiderio's Dinner Theatre for the hilarious ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with two excellent Buffalo actors: Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano
PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.
Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.
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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."
CLOSINGS:
EXIT STRATEGY, a play by Ike Holter (author of 2024's THE LIGHT FANTASTIC), directed by Scott Behrend, starring Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter, Diane DiBernardo, Alex Garcia, Steven Maiseke, Gabriella McKinley, David Mitchell, and Sean Ryan. 2/20 - 3/22 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St. Buffalo (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveled.org
EXIT STRATEGY PUBLICITY BLURB: The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.
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HEDDA GABLER, play by Henrik Ibsen, a new adaptation by Patrick Marber, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer as Hedda Gabler with Arin Lee Dandes, Roderick Garr, Jordan Levin, Mary Moebius, Ben Michael Moran, and Priscilla Young-Anker. 2/27 - 3/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com
HEDDA GABLER PUBLICITY BLURB: “I want for once in my life to have power to mold a human destiny.” Newlywed Hedda has it all—beauty, class, privilege. What she lacks is the one thing she wants: freedom. Trapped by social expectations, she’s unable to shape her own destiny. Instead, she shapes those around her with the only tools she knows: seduction and deceit. How far will Hedda go in pursuit of personal power? Will it be enough to set her free? A new adaptation of the classic drama, HEDDA GABLER is a captivating portrait of one of theater's most (in)famous anti-heroes. Run Time: Approx. 2 1/2 hrs, including one 15-minute intermission.
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KIMBERLY AKIMBO, musical, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. March 17-22, 2026 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org
KIMBERLY AKIMBO PUBLICITY BLURB:
A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully. KIMBERLY AKIMBO won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2023, at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The production was the most awarded show of the evening, taking home five Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, and two actor specific Tonys
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OPENINGS: No openings
CONTINUING:
AN IRISH PLAY by Dan O'Brien, Regional Premiere, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Catherine Burkhart, Brooke Goergen, Trevor Dugan, John DellaContrada, Rick Lattimer, and Robert Humphrey. 3/12 - 3/28 Thu, Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY. All shows at The Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue 545 Elmwood Avenue. For tickets visit artofwny.org
AN IRISH PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB:
In Dan O'Brien's pointy stick to one's eye dramedy, amateur actors in Cork City, Ireland, convene at their local pub-theater for the first read-through of a new 'Irish play.' Over the course of the evening, the newly assembled cast debates (in typically Irish fashion) the play's deficiencies and merits, who will play which part, and whether or not to do the play at all.
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ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. NOTE: NEW CASTING AND NEW DATES: 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre
PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.
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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026
A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026
A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.
SUFFS, June 2-7 2026
A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.
The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.
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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners
34th Annual Artie Awards
Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York
Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia
2025 Artie Awards Winners
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Lundy, Remember This
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Maria Pedro, Waitress
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, The Producers
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Mason Beggs, Dorian
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Susan Drozd, Waitress
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eileen Dugan
SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists
Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company
Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre
Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre