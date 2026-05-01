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Upcoming Local Shows for 5/1 - 5/7

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Left to right: upper Alison Pipitone Band; lower SpookyGuava (credit: Chloe Tay); Baby's First Pistol (credit: Jessie Taynton)
Left to right: upper Alison Pipitone Band; lower SpookyGuava (credit: Chloe Tay); Baby's First Pistol (credit: Jessie Taynton)

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 1
McCarthyizm at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM
akloh. at Brickhouse Tavern & Tap in Amherst, NY // 7 PM
Grosh at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM

Saturday, May 2
Adam Bronstein & ABTrio at Peppers Buffalo in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Advance Base with Dogs in Stereo and Wylie Something at Black Dots in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Ace of Wands with Run with the Kittens at Couchiching Brewing Co. in Orillia, ON // 8 PM
Socialite, Spiria, and Night Owls at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Kicksie opens for Gladie and Noun at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Letter to Elise at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Dellwood and the Nightshades at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM

Sunday, May 3
Alison Pipitone Band at Gene McCarthy’s in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM

Monday, May 4
Baby’s First Pistol, Big Evil, Laser Mountain, and Bad Optics at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Wednesday, May 6
Departure Fest ft. SpookyGuava, Living Room for Small, Gratuitous, Logan Levi, and Weekend Goodbye at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 7
Music is Art Alliance Open Mic Night ft. Jade Marciniak at Buffalo Distilling Co. in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
The Great American Music Showcase Part 1 at Nietzsc he’s in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
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Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
See stories by Chelsea O