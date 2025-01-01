On The Bridge, Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of alternative tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.

Marc began working at BTPM Classical in February of 2019 as a Production Assistant. Some of his earliest memories are sitting next to the piano after dinner and listening to his father play. At five years old Marc started piano lessons and, later on, percussion and guitar lessons.

When he's not at BTPM, Marc can be found making furniture and cabinetry, usually with some help from Bach and Handel.