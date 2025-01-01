© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Crespo Beats is a DJ in the Buffalo music scene. Listen to him every Friday and Saturday on the Bridge, or catch him live at Hartman's or Allen Street Hardware Cafe rotating Saturdays! To learn more, visit his Facebook page.

You’ve seen Crespo perform all over Buffalo and now you get to hear him on BTPM The Bridge. Crespo brings his wide awareness of music and talent in piecing it all together to give you an experience he curates in the moment or as he’s planning his next world takeover. Whether it’s Run the Jewels and Drake or MGMT and LCD Soundsystem, you’ll hear it with Crespo on Friday and Saturday nights on BTPM The Bridge.*Simulcast on BTPM NPR