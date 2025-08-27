Bentley is the Program Director for BTPM The Bridge.

Bentley’s experience in media includes both commercial radio (Cumulus and Entercom, now Audacy) as well as at WDIY in Bethlehem, PA, a public radio station and part of the NPR network. Bentley has been a morning drive host and assistant program director and afternoon drive host on Alternative stations. She has been successful growing a brand both at a corporate and a grassroots level, implementing well-attended events, and connecting with the music community. That experience is key to the continued growth of BTPM The Bridge’s prominence in the local and professional music scenes as well as the Western New York and Southern Ontario communities.

