BentleyGroup Chat Host and Program Director of BTPM The Bridge
Bentley is the Program Director for BTPM The Bridge.
Bentley’s experience in media includes both commercial radio (Cumulus and Entercom, now Audacy) as well as at WDIY in Bethlehem, PA, a public radio station and part of the NPR network. Bentley has been a morning drive host and assistant program director and afternoon drive host on Alternative stations. She has been successful growing a brand both at a corporate and a grassroots level, implementing well-attended events, and connecting with the music community. That experience is key to the continued growth of BTPM The Bridge’s prominence in the local and professional music scenes as well as the Western New York and Southern Ontario communities.
Program-Director, Tiffany Bentley helps you get through your day and start your evening routine with new alternative, independent, and local music and the nostalgia tracks that still give you fond memories of radio and music discovery. There are no rules on what artists to play when and no plan so be ready for anything. If there’s any sort of local show happening, she’s probably playing music from that too.*Unless there is a specialty show scheduled
Ahead of their 9/28 show at Electric City, Bentley talks with Elbow's Guy Garvey about what inspires him in music today.
Soccer Mommy talks with Bentley about her stop at Electric City 9/24.
Bentley sits down with Maren Morris to talk about the Newport Folk Festival.