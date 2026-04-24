Theater Talk: R.I.P. David Bondrow; Buffalo's Jonathan Young wows at Paper Mill Playhouse; GHOST BROTHERS so good, so true to RLTP's artistic vision; last weekend to catch ISLANDER at Irish Classical, LAUGHING TROLL CAFE (BUA at Compass, 345 Elmwood), while ON A FIRST NAME BASIS continues at Desiderio's. See listings.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note the sudden passing of David Bondrow, Executive and Artistic Director of The Lancaster Opera House. But as he would have said, "the show must go on" and so THE ODD COUPLE, in which he starred as Oscar Madison, will run as planned through 4/26. Call the box office (716-683-1776) for details. Anthony went down to the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey to see Buffalo's Jonathan Young perform brilliantly in the musical 1776 as Edward Rutledge. Other shows to note this weekend include GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a dark musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp at Road Less Traveled; ISLANDER, the charming Celtic musical at Irish Classical; THE LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, a Shaw-worthy play at the CPAC, 545 Elmwood; and ON A FIRST NAME BASIS with beloved Buffalo actors Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS and...For in-depth reviews of ISLANDER, LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, and GHOST BROTHERS, check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews (including ISLANDER and GHOST BROTHERS) appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

And remember: when getting tickets for any venue, please start with the producing company's own website, but especially for the three Shea's venues, go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. Please do not buy tickets from any other third-party vendor unless re-directed there by the producing company's own website. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

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LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

ISLANDER, a musical, conceived by Amy Draper, book by Stewart Melton, music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, directed by Jessica Hillman-McCord, starring Kayla McSorley and Vanessa Vacanti. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street, Buffalo irishclassical.com/islander (716) 853-ICTC (4282)

PUBLICITY BLURB: A spellbinding new folk-musical about community and connection, myth and reality for audiences young and old. The mist unfurls. An island divides. A future is born. There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach. Islander is a breathtaking, folk-infused musical that transports audiences to a remote Scottish island where tradition and modernity collide. Featuring a stunning, looping vocal score and performed entirely by two actors, Islander weaves a mesmerizing tale of myth, community, and self-discovery. With its haunting melodies and immersive storytelling, this critically acclaimed production is a must-see for lovers of innovative theater and enchanting folklore.

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PENELOPE, based on Homer's "Odyssey," a one-woman musical by Alex Bechtel, directed by Katie Mallinson, music directed by Joe Isgar, starring Amy Jakiel. 4/10 - 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 Presented by The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo (free parking on campus) 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: This spring, The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre is proud to present Penelope, a vibrant and deeply moving musical that gives Homer’s heroine a long-overdue spotlight with cocktails, cabaret, and a cutting sense of humor. On stage April 10th through April 26th, this one-woman show breathes new life into one of history’s most overlooked voices and hands her a microphone.

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THE LAUGHING TROLL CAFE, a play by Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen, directed by Mike Doben, starring Caitlin Coleman, Samuel Fesmire, Sabrina Kahwaty Garcia, and Sandra Roberts. 4/10 - 4/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue. buffalounitedartists.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Joann is regarded as the most successful children’s author of all time; however, her increasingly controversial tweets have distanced her from her Gen Z audience. In a North London coffee shop, her most beloved characters convene for an intervention, aiming to preserve both her legacy and their own.

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THINGS WITH FRIENDS, a play by Kristoffer Diaz, directed by Chris Handley, starring Sara French, Sunny Griffith, Stan Klimecko, Smirna Mercedes, David C. Mitchell, and Shanntina Moore. Through 4/25, Pay What You Can Previews 4/3,4,5_7 at 7:30. Opening 4/8 7:30, then Thu-Sat 7:30, plus Mon 4/13 7:30, and Sun 4/18, 4/25 3:30. Produced by the Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Alley (between Pearl and Main, north adjacent to Shea's). 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: A compelling new work by Kristoffer Diaz, "Things With Friends" is an unflinching portrayal of New York City’s potential end,seen through the intimate lens of a dinner party. An acutely observed and darkly humorous exploration of privilege and impending chaos. New York City is crumbling, literally. The bridges are down, the tunnels are out, and the storm of the century is brewing. But for Adele and Burt, a meticulously prepared dinner party for their oldest friends, Chabby and Vy, is about to reveal a deeper, more devastating collapse. As sizzling steak and fine wine flow, the couples navigate uncomfortable truths about urban survival, ruthless ambition, and the shocking price of loyalty when the world outside descends into chaos. Prepare for a darkly comedic, intensely intimate evening where friendship is currency, betrayal is on the menu, and the fate of a city—and a generation—hangs precariously in the balance.

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OPENINGS THIS WEEKEND: None

CONTINUING:

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY, a musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Leah Berst, Ryan Butler, Thomas Evans, Anna Fernandez, and Alex Garcia. 4/17 - 5/17 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street, (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: A bluesy rock score by legend John Mellencamp and a claustrophobic, refractured parable from the master of thriller Stephen King combine to create the spooky, cautionary tale of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. In an eerie cabin in the woods, a

young couple comes across its caretaker, the Troubador, who reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers who are in love with the same woman which sparked the ensuing rivalry between them. The young

couple hearing this tale realize that this cabin’s past is certainly like their present. When the young man’s brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past, especially if it means staying alive?

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ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinners are at 6:00, Shows at 7:30, Matinee dinners are at 1:00, Shows at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

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THE ODD COUPLE, a comedy by Neil Simon, directed by Thomas Lachiusa, starring John Kaczorowski as Felix Ungar and now

Thomas Lachiusa as Oscar Madison was on hold but is back up through 4/26 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 with one additional matinee 4/25 at 2:30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave, Lancaster, NY 716-683-1776 lancasteropera.org

TICKET HOLDERS: If the temporary hiatus due to the death of David Bondrow affected your tickets, please reach out to Lancaster Opera House for exchanges.

THE ODD COUPLE PUBLICITY BLURB: Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple is a comic masterpiece about two mismatched friends who discover that sharing an apartment is far harder than sharing a friendship. When the neat, neurotic Felix Ungar moves in with the easygoing, chronically messy Oscar Madison, their clashing habits turn everyday life into a hilarious battleground. Packed with Simon’s razor‑sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and heart beneath the humor, The Odd Couple remains one of America’s most beloved comedies—a joyful reminder that even the worst roommates can bring out the best in each other.

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OPENINGS FIRST WEEKEND IN MAY (4/30-5/3):

CORDUROY, adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser based on the "Corduroy" and "A Pocket for Corduroy" books by Don Freeman, with a cast of 6, directed by Connor Graham, starring Matthew Rittler (understudy is Aaron Gabriel Saldana) in the title role. 5/2-5/16 May 2 – 16, Sat-Sun at 2:00. Understudy Performance Saturday, 5/9. theatreofyouth.org/corduroy/ Note: Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, 5/3 at 10:00 am (use code: SENSORY25) Recommended Ages: 3 and up. Show Run-Time is 60 minutesEvery Performance features our post-show talk-back.

CORDUROY PUBLICITY BLURB: Oh no, Corduroy’s button has gone missing, and he can’t go home with kindhearted Lisa without it! Join the beloved teddy bear as he takes a rollicking ride up the escalator and begins a delightfully destructive romp through every section of the department store. Will he find his button at the top of a teetering store display? Will Lisa ever get to bring him home, or will the bumbling security guard catch him first? Where, oh where, is Corduroy’s BUTTON?

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CURTAINS, musical by Kander & Ebb, directed by Joey Bucheker starring Nicholas Lama, Lisa Ludwig, Aimee Walker, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Joe Isgar, Emily Weber, Guy Tomassi, John Kreuzer, Michael Seitz, and Maria Kreutinger. 4/30 - 5/16. Evening-shows at 7:30 on 4/30, 5/8, 5/9, 5/15, 5/16 with matinees at 2:00 on 5/2, 5/3, 5/9, 5/10, 5/16. Presented by O'Connell & Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville (plenty of off-street parking at the venue). 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: CURTAINS is a delightful and suspenseful musical comedy, featuring a Golden Age-style score by the legendary songwriting duo John Kander & Fred Ebb, the creative minds behind Cabaret and Chicago. CURTAINS combines the best elements of classic Broadway with a clever whodunit twist that will keep audiences laughing and guessing until the very end. Set in the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959, Boston’s Colonial Theatre is playing host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage… the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan!

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PURE GLITTER, play by Douglas Lyons, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, starring Michael “Bebe” Blasdell, Matthew Crehan Higgins, Greg Howze, Daniel Lendzian, Brandin Smalls,Matthew Gilbert-Wachowiak. 5/1 - 5/17 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Second Generation Theater on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre 660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) secondgenerationtheatre.com

PURE GLITTER PUBLICITY BLURB: Stan is throwing Tony a surprise anniversary party, but uninvited guests and secrets turn it on its head! 2nd Gen presents Douglas Lyons’ (BEAU, TABLE 17, and CHICKEN & BISCUITS) love letter to the gay community. PURE GLITTER is a sparkly, sassy, slice-of-life comedy about chosen family.

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THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, Jess Winfield, new revisions by Singer and Winfield. 4/30 - 5/10 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Presented by the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, 455 Locust St, Lockport, NY 14094, (716) 433-2617 kenancenter.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Shakespeare’s 37 plays, 3 actors, the (self-proclaimed) record for the shortest production of HAMLET at 43 seconds, and only 97 total minutes… how could this not be funny? The worldwide phenomenon that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [revised] [again] comes to the Kenan stage to finish the 25/26 season. Fast-paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Irreverent, current, and downright silly, the perfect treat as Spring hits the air!

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OPENINGS LATER IN MAY

GHOST THE MUSICAL Directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Heather Casseri as Molly, Alex Reiser as Sam, & Spud as Oda Mae Brown, et.al. 5/15-5/30 30 Dates, Times, and Location TBD. Presented by Bellissima Productions. For tickets: bellissimaproductions.ludus.com/index.php

GHOST PUBLICITY BLURB: The story follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose lives are shattered by Sam’s tragic, untimely death. As Sam’s spirit remains trapped between two worlds, his love for Molly intensifies when he discovers she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, Sam enlists the help of Oda Mae Brown, a quirky storefront psychic who becomes an unexpected ally in his quest to protect Molly and avenge his death.

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HAIRSPRAY, a musical based on the film by John Waters, by Marc Shaiman, et. al., directed and choreographed by Eric Deeb Weaver, music direction by Allan Paglia, starring a cast of 22, including Stevie Lou Kemp as Tracy Turnblad, Marc Sacco as Corny Collins, and Austin Marshall as Seaweed J. Stubbs. 5/7-5/24 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main at Tupper. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

SEE NOTE ON TICKETS BELOW.

HAIRSPRAY PUBLICITY BLURB: You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance and her fight for integration and acceptance. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, it's a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and toe-tapping and tuneful songs. Please note: Tickets for HAIRSPRAY are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org. These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats) is far more expensive, and other sites may be fraudulent, potentially resulting in invalid tickets.

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JUST FOR US by Alex Edelman, directed by Charmagne Chi, starring Jordan Levin. 5/7 - 6/7 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no shows on Fridays). Produced by Jewish Repertory Theatre on the Maxine and Robert Seller stage inside the JCC at 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4033 jccbuffalo.org/

JUST FOR US PUBLICITY BLURB: This Tony award-winning solo play by comedian and writer Alex Edelman follows Edelman on a journey that begins with an anti-Semitic tweet and leads him, somewhat unbelievably, to a meeting of white nationalists in a Queens apartment. What starts as a moment of curiosity quickly evolves into something much deeper—an unexpectedly funny, tense, and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the ways we try to understand one another across deep divides. With Edelman’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability, the piece navigates complex questions about Jewish identity, assimilation, and the limits (and possibilities) of empathy. It’s as hilarious as it is unsettling, inviting audiences to laugh while also grappling with the contradictions and challenges of the world we’re living in today.

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HELEN OF EGYPT, by J Snodgrass a special production staged reading and music preview, cast, dates, etc. TBD. Produced by American Repertory Theater of WNY on stage at 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo. 716-339-2999 artofwny.org/

PUBLICITY BLURB: Taking the classic tale of Euripides and adding a "what if" plot twist, Snodgrass then puts the entire narrative to a techno-pop synth music beat.

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RENT, musical by Jonathan Larsen, directed by Drew Fornarola, starring Drama Desk Award-Nominee Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Mark, Broadway's Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet) as Roger, and American Idol's Alyssa Wray as Mimi. Joining them are Buffalo stars George L. Brown (Once On This Island - Tour), Jake Hayes, Alexandra McArthur, Kayla McSorley (NCL's Six), Blaise Mercedes, Jennifer Mysliwy, Joe Russi, and Josh Wilde, alongside a 100-member chorus of community members. One show only, Sat 5/9 at 2:00. Presented by Starring Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center. starringbuffalo.org/rentsheas

PUBLICITY BLURB: RENT, the pop culture phenomenon about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today, will be performed in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format. Direction is by Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Karen Saxon, choreography by Chanon Judson, and stage management by Ally Hasselback. Emily Glick and Michael Russo are line producers.

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THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew López, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, with Javier Bustillos, Producing Consultant, starring Jimmy Janowski as Miss Tracy Mills and Anthony Alcocer as Eddie, with supporting cast Mike Blasdell, Annette Daniels Taylor, Christine Turturro, and Michael Seitz. 5/29 - 6/20 Fri - Sat 9:00 with two extra Thursdays 6/11 and 6/18, also at 9:00. Presented by Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave (near Paderewski Drive) Buffalo, NY. For tickets: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-legend-of-georgia-mcbride

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE PUBLICITY BLURB:

For their 2026 Mainstage Production, Torn Space Theater presents this campy farce featuring Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski just in time for Pride Month. “Stitch-in-your-side funny… full of sass and good spirits.” – The New York Times. He’s young, he’s broke, his landlord’s knocking at the door and he’s just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business – and himself. Celebrate Buffalo legend Jimmy Janowski in his Torn Space premiere and Anthony Alcocer in the title role of this campy comedy running just in time for Pride Month!

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SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include just one more:

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

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Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre