Theater Talk: GOD OF CARNAGE (2nd Gen), DIARY OF A WIMPY KID (Theatre of Youth), and THE BROTHERS SIZE (Ujima) all worth checking out. (See listings attached).

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza (2nd Generation at the Smith Theatre) starring two "real life" couples (up through 3/15); DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL very well produced at Theatre of Youth (through 3/14) and THE BROTHERS SIZE, very engaging at Ujima on Plymouth Avenue (closing this weekend). PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.

Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

CLOSINGS:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, a musical, with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, with a MusicalFare all-star cast. 2/19 - 3/08 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 8:00, Sun at 2:00. Produced by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea's 710 Theatre.

(716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com or shea's.org

NOTE: For additional savings, call 716-839-8540. Please note: Tickets for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER are only legitimately available through www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org These websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from third-party vendors (such as Vividseats or Ticket-Center) is far more expensive, and other sites may be fraudulent, potentially resulting in invalid tickets.

"GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE" PUBLICITY BLURB: When a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder… uproarious hilarity ensues. This knock-'em-dead, rollicking hit won 4 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A huge sold-out hit at MusicalFare in the summer of 2022, we can't wait to share the side-splitting insanity once again!

LUCKY STIFF: A MUSICAL COMEDY MYSTERY, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, starring Todd Benzin, Nicole Cimato, Ashleigh Crisena Ricci, Matt Rittler, and many others. Direction/Choreography by John and Tara Kaczorowski, Music Direction by Fran Landis. Running 2/20 - 3/8, Fri & Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. Produced by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

LUCKY STIFF PUBLICITY BLURB: From the Tony Award-winning duo behind Ragtime and Seussical, book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty, based on the novel "The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo" by Michael Butterworth comes LUCKY STIFF, a madcap musical farce full of mistaken identities, disguises, and a dead body in a wheelchair! When unassuming English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon learns he has inherited a fortune, there’s a catch — he must take his deceased uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. But Harry isn’t the only one after the money! A quirky cast of characters, including a dog-loving charity worker, a desperate optometrist, and his nearsighted sister, are all in hot pursuit. Packed with toe-tapping tunes, outrageous antics, and nonstop laughs, Lucky Stiff is a high-energy adventure you won’t want to miss!

THE BROTHERS SIZE, a play by Torell Alvin McCraney (of “Moonlight” fame), directed by Curtis Lovell, starring Cordell Hopkins, Cory McCants, Enoch Gray. 2/27 - 3/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat at 2:00, Sun 4:00. Produced by Ujima Company Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213. (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

THE BROTHERS SIZE PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Louisiana bayou, big brother Ogun Size is hardworking and steady. Younger brother Oshoosi is just out of prison and aimless. Elegba, Oshoosi's old prison-mate, is a mysterious complication. A simple circle defines a world that begins in ritual and evolves into a tough and tender drama of what it means to be a brother and to be brothered. Flights of poetry, music, dance, and West African mythology converge in a contemporary tale that explores the fragility of freedom and the need to belong to something, to someone.

OPENINGS: (actually "next week")

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. NOTE: NEW CASTING AND NEW DATES: 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

CONTINUING:

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL, book by Kevin del Aguila,

music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, directed by Arianna Lasting & Charles McGregor, starring Tiffany Nowak (Kai Crumley, understudy) et. al. 2/28 - 3/14 Most weekend shows at 2:00, Sat 3/7 at 11:00am & 2:00 pm. Run-Time is 60-Minutes, plus the post-show 10-minute talk-back. Understudy Performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 2:00pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, March 1 at 10am. Produced by Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201, 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org.

"WIMPY KID" PUBLICITY BLURB: The musical is based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Book Series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios Films

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg…no way. Jeff Kinney’s popular character takes center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school. Recommended Ages: 8 and up.

EXIT STRATEGY, a play by Ike Holter (author of 2024's THE LIGHT FANTASTIC), directed by Scott Behrend, starring Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter, Diane DiBernardo, Alex Garcia, Steven Maiseke, Gabriella McKinley, David Mitchell, and Sean Ryan. 2/20 - 3/22 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St. Buffalo (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveled.org

EXIT STRATEGY PUBLICITY BLURB: The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.

GOD OF CARNAGE, a play by Yasmina Reza, directed by Robyn Lee, starring Chris Avery, Kristin Bentley, Kelly Copps, and Steve Copps. 2/27 - 3/15 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Second Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Buffalo (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) secondgenerationtheatre.com or sheas.org/smith-theatre/

GOD OF CARNAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: A comedy of manners with no manners! Two couples meet to discuss a fight between their children. As drinks are poured and gloves come off, what began as a polite discussion devolves into off-the-walls chaos. Starring two couples who are married "in real life." To purchase tickets in person visit the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. If shopping online please note: Tickets for 2nd Gen shows are only legitimately available through their website or www.sheas.org Those websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from any third-party vendors can be overcharged or fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

HEDDA GABLER, play by Henrik Ibsen, a new adaptation by Patrick Marber, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer as Hedda Gabler with Arin Lee Dandes, Roderick Garr, Jordan Levin, Mary Moebius, Ben Michael Moran, and Priscilla Young-Anker. 2/27 - 3/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

HEDDA GABLER PUBLICITY BLURB: “I want for once in my life to have power to mold a human destiny.” Newlywed Hedda has it all—beauty, class, privilege. What she lacks is the one thing she wants: freedom. Trapped by social expectations, she’s unable to shape her own destiny. Instead, she shapes those around her with the only tools she knows: seduction and deceit. How far will Hedda go in pursuit of personal power? Will it be enough to set her free? A new adaptation of the classic drama, HEDDA GABLER is a captivating portrait of one of theater's most (in)famous anti-heroes. Run Time: Approx. 2 1/2 hrs, including one 15-minute intermission

SHEA'S BROADWAY SHOWS:

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre