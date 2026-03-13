© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater seats and the bottom of the graphic with a white THEATER TALK logo on the top half
Theater Talk

Anthony goes to NY, sees ABOUT TIME and TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK, which will undoubtedly come to Buffalo, while KIMBERLY AKIMBO does open at Shea's on Tuesday. THE BROTHERS SIZE (Ujima) extended, GOD OF CARNAGE (2nd Gen) closes Sunday, EXIT STRATEGY (RLTP) goes through 3/22.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shea's Website
KIMBERLY AKIMBO ("Best Musical" Tony) opens Tuesday at Shea's

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter discuss LUCKY STIFF (well done at Lancaster Opera House, although now closed), GOD OF CARNAGE (2nd Generation at the Smith Theatre), closing this weekend, and EXIT STRATEGY (Road Less Traveled) up through 3/22. Anthony went to NY to see ABOUT TIME, the third in the trilogy revue about the creators Richard Maltby and David Shire (of Buffalo), as well as TWO STRANGERS CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK (a musical which will undoubtably come to Buffalo) and KIMBERLY AKIMBO which opens in Buffalo next Tuesday at Shea's. NOTE: One final performance added to THE BROTHERS SIZE this Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm!

PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.

Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com. Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com). And remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.

=============================================================

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or NEXT MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS:

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL, book by Kevin del Aguila,

music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, directed by Arianna Lasting & Charles McGregor, starring Tiffany Nowak (Kai Crumley, understudy) et. al. 2/28 - 3/14 Most weekend shows at 2:00, Sat 3/7 at 11:00am & 2:00 pm. Run-Time is 60-Minutes, plus the post-show 10-minute talk-back. Understudy Performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 2:00pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance is Sunday, March 1 at 10am. Produced by Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201, 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org.

"WIMPY KID" PUBLICITY BLURB: The musical is based on the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Book Series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios Films

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg…no way. Jeff Kinney’s popular character takes center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school. Recommended Ages: 8 and up.

_____

GOD OF CARNAGE, a play by Yasmina Reza, directed by Robyn Lee, starring Chris Avery, Kristin Bentley, Kelly Copps, and Steve Copps. 2/27 - 3/15 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Produced by Second Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Buffalo (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) secondgenerationtheatre.com or sheas.org/smith-theatre/

GOD OF CARNAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: A comedy of manners with no manners! Two couples meet to discuss a fight between their children. As drinks are poured and gloves come off, what began as a polite discussion devolves into off-the-walls chaos. Starring two couples who are married "in real life." To purchase tickets in person visit the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. If shopping online please note: Tickets for 2nd Gen shows are only legitimately available through their website or www.sheas.org Those websites will take you to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets. Purchasing tickets from any third-party vendors can be overcharged or fraudulent, potentially leading to invalid tickets.

_____

THE BROTHERS SIZE, (EXTENDED ONE FINAL SHOW THIS FRIDAY 3/13) a play by Torell Alvin McCraney (of “Moonlight” fame), directed by Curtis Lovell, starringCordell Hopkins, Cory McCants, Enoch Gray. 2/27 - 3/13 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat at 2:00, Sun 4:00. Produced by Ujima Company Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213. (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

THE BROTHERS SIZE PUBLICITY BLURB: In the Louisiana bayou, big brother Ogun Size is hardworking and steady. Younger brother Oshoosi is just out of prison and aimless. Elegba, Oshoosi's old prison-mate, is a mysterious complication. A simple circle defines a world that begins in ritual and evolves into a tough and tender drama of what it means to be a brother and to be brothered. Flights of poetry, music, dance, and West African mythology converge in a contemporary tale that explores the fragility of freedom and the need to belong to something, to someone.

_____

OPENINGS:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, musical, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. March 17-22, 2026 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

KIMBERLY AKIMBO PUBLICITY BLURB:

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully. Five Tony Awards, including "Best Musical"

_______

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano. NOTE: NEW CASTING AND NEW DATES: 3/12 - 5/3 on a variety of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Evening dinner is at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30, presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 13227. (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com/dinner-theatre

PUBLICITY BLURB: Join two of Buffalo's top actors, the multiple Artie Award-winning Eileen Dugan and Peter Palmisano, to bring a comedy/drama written by Canada's most-produced playwright. On a first-name basis tells the story of a very successful but somewhat reclusive spy novelist who suddenly discovers that he knows absolutely nothing about his maid of 28 years, not even her first name. She, on the other hand, knows everything about him! He makes it his mission to learn all he can about this woman who has served him for over two decades. Through their conversation, they embark on a journey of discovery that is heartwarming, engaging, and extremely moving. The dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. We find ourselves caring about these two separate souls as they emerge behind the transparent wall of their shared existence. This is a love story, a social commentary, and a mystery tightly wrapped with witty dialogue and vivid imagery.

____

CONTINUING:

EXIT STRATEGY, a play by Ike Holter (author of 2024's THE LIGHT FANTASTIC), directed by Scott Behrend, starring Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter, Diane DiBernardo, Alex Garcia, Steven Maiseke, Gabriella McKinley, David Mitchell, and Sean Ryan. 2/20 - 3/22 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St. Buffalo (716) 629.3069 roadlesstraveled.org

EXIT STRATEGY PUBLICITY BLURB: The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.

______

HEDDA GABLER, play by Henrik Ibsen, a new adaptation by Patrick Marber, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer as Hedda Gabler with Arin Lee Dandes, Roderick Garr, Jordan Levin, Mary Moebius, Ben Michael Moran, and Priscilla Young-Anker. 2/27 - 3/21 Thu - Sat 7:30, also Sat 2:30. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

HEDDA GABLER PUBLICITY BLURB: “I want for once in my life to have power to mold a human destiny.” Newlywed Hedda has it all—beauty, class, privilege. What she lacks is the one thing she wants: freedom. Trapped by social expectations, she’s unable to shape her own destiny. Instead, she shapes those around her with the only tools she knows: seduction and deceit. How far will Hedda go in pursuit of personal power? Will it be enough to set her free? A new adaptation of the classic drama, HEDDA GABLER is a captivating portrait of one of theater's most (in)famous anti-heroes. Run Time: Approx. 2 1/2 hrs, including one 15-minute intermission

_____

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows presented at Shea's Buffalo Theatre 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-0850 sheas.org include:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

A darkly comic and deeply compassionate musical about a New Jersey teenager aging at an impossible rate. As Kimberly navigates a chaotic family, unexpected friendships, and the urgency of limited time, the show blends humor and heartbreak into a luminous portrait of resilience, hope, and the fierce desire to live fully

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

A young runaway joins a Depression‑era circus, finding love, danger, and belonging as performers and animals unite in a sweeping tale of survival, spectacle, and chosen family.

SUFFS, June 2-7 2026

A vibrant retelling of the American women’s suffrage movement, following determined activists balancing strategy, conflict, and sacrifice as they fight for voting rights and reshape the nation’s future.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

Copied from https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/post/2025-artie-award-winners

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre

Tags
Theater Talk 2026 WBFO Arts & Culture DeskTheater Talk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • GOD OF CARNAGE, 2nd Gen at Smith, stars L-R Steve Copps, Kelly Copps, Chris Avery, Kristin Bentley
    Theater Talk: GOD OF CARNAGE (2nd Gen), DIARY OF A WIMPY KID (Theatre of Youth), and THE BROTHERS SIZE (Ujima) all worth checking out. (See listings attached).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza (2nd Generation at the Smith Theatre) starring two "real life" couples (up through 3/15); DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL very well produced at Theatre of Youth (through 3/14) and THE BROTHERS SIZE, very engaging at Ujima on Plymouth Avenue (closing this weekend). PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • EXIT STRATEGY at Roal Less Traveled pits people pleaser Ricky (Sean Ryan) against hard-nosed Pam (Diane DiBernardo)
    Theatre Talk: Four solid shows close this weekend: PRECIOUS LITTLE, "FORUM," SHELTERED, and A SKULL IN CONNEMARA (thanks Keelie Sheridan for those excellent Irish Classical shows). EXIT STRATEGY continues at Road Less Traveled. Click through for listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about shows closing this weekend (last chances!): PRECIOUS LITTLE ("a little gem of a show," Brazen Faced Varlets at the Compass Performing Arts Center) and O'Connell & Co's non-traditional "FORUM" at Canterbury Woods. The excellent EXIT STRATEGY (directed by Scott Behrend who is back, baby!) continues at Road Less Traveled, and kudos to Keelie Sheridan of Irish Classical for bringing so many wonderful moments, including the deliciously Irish A SKULL IN CONNEMARAClick through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • At Irish Classical Theatre A SKULL IN CONNEMARA stars L-R Pamela Rose Mangus, Robert Creighton, Brendan Didio, Phineas Goodman.
    Theater Talk: SKULL IN CONNEMARA at Irish Classical is everything you'd want in an Irish play; SHELTERED (at JRT) and PRECIOUS LITTLE (Brazen Faced Varlets at ART) continue; four (4!) openings this weekend (see listings).
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about A SKULL IN CONNEMARA at Irish Classical, very Irish, simultaneously dark and hilarious. Brazen Faced Varlets continue PRECIOUS LITTLE at ART (545 Elmwood); at JRT's SHELTERED continues; and there are four (4!) openings this weekend (see listings).CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • SHELTERED at JRT stars L-R Maria Pedro, Peter Horn, Rebecca Elkin, not shown Adam Yellen and Gretchen Didio
    Theater Talk: SHELTERED at Jewish Repertory powerful, timely, great acting and directing. Read Anthony's blog, then go (up through 3/1). Alexandra McArthur stunning in new set at the Smith with Jazz great George Caldwall in "Lady Day..." through this weekend. Click through for complete listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about SHELTERED, a stunning and timely drama that begins as a screwball comedy but soon gets dramatic. Read Anthony's blog post on theatertalkbuffalo.com then go. Alexandra McArthur reprises her role as Billie Holiday with a wonderful jazz trio headed by Buffalo great George Caldwell. Good openings this weekend at Irish Classical, Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, and Brazen Faced Varlets at ART (545 Elmwood). CLICK THROUGH OR SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews, especially his latest on the play SHELTERED.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • SHELTERED at Jewish Repertory stars Peter Horn and Rebecca Elkin.
    Theater Talk: Last month, Musicals ruled. This month, it's plays! plays! plays! SHELTERED at Jewish Rep opened last night. Next week ON A FIRST NAME BASIS opens at Desiderio's. THE LITTLE PRINCE, presented with love at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre, closes this weekend, as does First Look's PRESERVATION at Canterbury Woods. See listings for much more.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about how January was all Musicals! Musicals! Musicals! and this February it's Plays! Plays! Plays! including THE LITTLE PRINCE, closing this weekend at Lockport's Taylor Theater. First Look's new play, PRESERVATION, about a locked-away secret, closes at Canterbury Woods. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre will open next week with ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, and Jewish Repertory Theatre opened last night with a hard-hitting play about moral choices and resisting fascism with SHELTERED, set in 1939 but a very timely play. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • O'Connell's SHREK starred L-R Jake Hayes as Donkey and Nick Lama as Shrek. Let's hope it comes back.
    Theater Talk: BTPM Broadway trip favorites? OPERATION MINCEMEAT and MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, locally it was SHREK (hopefully it will come back on a bigger stage?), MAMMA MIA! (2nd Gen) and PRESERVATION (First Look) continue, looking forward to A SKULL IN CONNEMARA at Irish. See listings.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Peter's recent trip with BTPM listeners to Broadway where his favorites were, in order, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, JUST IN TIME, and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Back home, it would be good if O'Connell & Co. would bring backSHREK: THE MUSICAL, highly entertaining. Props to director Daniel Lendzian, to everyone on stage (many supporting roles taken by actors who have been leads in other productions), and to Nick Lama as Shrek, Jake Hayes as Donkey, and Joey Bucheker as Lord Farquaad. Looking forward to A SKULL IN CONNEMARA at Irish Classical. At Shea's 710, Second Generation's MAMMA MIA! continues to be a huge hit, while PRESERVATION by Deborah Yarchun (author of THE ALEPH COMPLEX seen at the Alleyway) continues at Canterbury Woods. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • In PRESERVATION, (First Look Productions at Canterbury Woods), Rick Lattimer examines the box which must not be opened
    Theater Talk: BTPM Broadway trip a success, Shea's celebrates 100th anniversary, while Shea's 710 has MAMMA MIA! and Shea's Smith has SHREK: THE MUSICAL. Off Main Street RENT continues in Lockport, and two new plays opened: BLOOD ON LINOLEUM OR RETAIL HORROR (apt title) and PRESERVATION. (See listings)
    This week on Theater Talk, Peter (on the BTPM Broadway Trip to see JUST IN TIME, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and MAYBE HAPPY ENDING) and Anthony talk about Shea's 100th anniversary (to the day, Friday, January 16) which featured performers from shows currently on stage at other sold-out or nearl so venues, including (next door at Shea's Smith Theatre) SHREK: THE MUSICAL is highly entertaining. Down the block, at Shea's 710, Second Generation's MAMMA MIA! is a huge hit, that after the title song never stops for air, with a real who's who of Buffalo talent on stage and off. First Look successfully opened a new play, PRESERVATION by Deborah Yarchun (author of THE ALEPH COMPLEX seen at the Alleyway) as did Post Industrial Productions with BLOOD ON LINOLEUM OR RETAIL HORROR, (the title is apt), a new play by local playwright Ian Downes; and after dinner at Seamus in Lockport, Anthony saw Sean Ryan reprise his role as "Mark" in RENT. PLEASE SEE LISTINGS. Check out Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com, and remember: when getting tickets for anywhere, but especially the three Shea's venues, please go through Shea's box office, the producing company, or Ticketmaster. But DO NOT buy tickets from any other third-party vendor. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • MAMMA MIA at Shea's 710 stars L-R Michele Marie Roberts, Kelly Copps, and Bethany Moore
    Theater Talk: Anthony reads Elizabeth Ashley's memoir, has some Broadway insights, and talks of openings, including a quick run-through of this very, very busy local opening weekend
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony talks about reading a gift copy of Elizabeth Ashley's 1978 memoir "Actress: Postcards from the Road," leading to thoughts of a current equally "bankable" Broadway star, Laurie Metcalf, who will be appearing with Nathan Lane in DEATH OF A SALESMAN starting in April . Also coming to Broadway this early spring are EVERY BRILLIANT THING starring Daniel Radcliffe; Andrew Lloyd Weber's reimagined CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL (to star André De Shields and Buffalo's Dudney Joseph, Jr.); and French Canadian Céline Dion's jukebox musical titled TITANIQUE. Meanwhile, local openings this week include MAMMA MIA! (2nd Gen at Shea's 710); First Look will open with a new play, PRESERVATION by Deborah Yarchun (author of THE ALEPH COMPLEX seen at the Alleyway); and Post Industrial Productions opens with BLOOD ON LINOLEUM OR RETAIL HORROR, a new play by local playwright Ian Downes; Sean Ryan is in RENT in Lockport, and for a great musical sendup, O'Connell & Co. opens with SHREK, THE MUSICAL. PLEASE SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Ian Michalski, Jennifer Toomey Starr, and Jeremy Kreuzer In Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s production of BLACK COMEDY by Peter Shaffer.
    Theater Talk: Peter Shaffer's BLACK COMEDY at Desiderio's, funny!, great food, and the only show in town, then next week theaters explode with MAMMA MIA! , PRESERVATION, SHREK, LADY DAY, and Sean Ryan (the actor, not the mayor) stars in RENT. Click through for listings through February. And Anthony has a bittersweet story about a favorite Manhattan restaurant closing and a meal with Veanne Cox.
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note only one show up locally, Peter Shaffer's BLACK COMEDY, closing this weekend at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga - "Gateway to Depew"). Next week's openings include MAMMA MIA! starring Michele Marie Roberts, Kelly Copps, and Broadway’s Bethany Moore (as close as we're ever going to get to Gwen Verdon). First Look will open with PRESERVATION by Deborah Yarchun (author of THE ALEPH COMPLEX seen at the Alleyway). The very busy Sean Ryan (the red-headed actor, not the mayor) will star in RENT at the Lockport Palace Theatre. But there's so much more! SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.
  • Notable passings in 2025 include L-R Vincent O'Neill and Saul Elkin
    Theater Talk: Notable passings in 2025 and Anthony sees LIBERATION at the James Earl Jones Theatre in NYC
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter look back on some notable passings for 2025. These include Saul Elkin (founder of both the Jewish Repertory Theater and Shakespeare in Delaware Park) and Vincent O'Neill (founder of the Irish Classical Theatre), both teachers who left behind a legacy of many, many local actors. Also, playwright Kathy Betsko Yale, actors Christopher Standart, and, tragically, Hugh Davis and Mickey Harmon (actor and activist). Also, Anthony went to NYC to the James Earl Jones Theatre to see LIBERATION by Bess Wohl (up through Feb 1). There's only one show up in Buffalo this early January, Peter Shaffer's BLACK COMEDY, continuing through January 11 at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre (at Bobby J's Italian Grill in Cheektowaga). SCROLL DOWN TO SEE LISTINGS.Click through, then scroll to see complete listings of what's on stage! Also, visit theatertalkbuffalo.com to read Anthony's reviews.For over 30 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase. Chase co-hosted Theater Talk with Buffalo Broadcast Hall of Famer Jim Santella for many years. These days, it's Peter Hall. With more than 20 active producing theater companies in Buffalo alone, not to mention Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Shaw Festival at nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, Chase and Hall keep their calendars full, trying to see and share their insights on as many shows as possible.But Theater Talk is anything but a dry community arts listing service. Instead, with affection, good humor, and just the occasional rant, the segment provides snapshot reviews, recommends local productions, analyzes the Western New York theater scene and occasionally looks at what's happening on Broadway and across the nation.Chase is the founder of the Artie Awards, which recognizes excellence in Western New York theater and raises money for AIDS charities.