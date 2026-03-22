The Scene Playlist for March 22

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Rumours” - Yehra // Toronto, ON

I recently had the fortune of meeting Jen Mahon, an incredibly talented Barbadian-Canadian singer/songwriter and one-half of the duo Yehra. The other is Rasmus Liebst, a Danish producer who Mahon has been collaborating with for over a decade without ever meeting in person. The pair will be bringing their long-distance sound to the stage later this year - details to come.

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2. “Bury You Alive” - Stephen Babcock // Buffalo, NY

The latest from Stephen Babcock is yet another rustbelt anthem, a raw depiction of having big dreams and how the familiarity and insulation of your hometown can be both a blessing and a curse. You can see him perform it live at Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo on Saturday, March 28th.

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3. “Going Nowhere” - ORAEN // Toronto, ON

ORAEN is the project of Michael Roane, an artist whose aim is to give “sharp commentary on political apathy and modern unrest” via “blending crushing punk riffs with melodic synth layers.” This is his new single.

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4. “Spilling” - Woody // Buffalo, NY

Woody formed in 1993 and stayed active through the 2000’s before taking a breather for 25 years. Now they’re back with a recording they did at GCR Audio titled “Spilling.” After my first listen and reading up on the timeline of the band, I was curious if they were friendly with Buffalo’s own Gathering Ground - I think they’d work well on a bill together.

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5. “Nothing Left Of My Heart” - Ryan Thomas Smelle // Niagara, ON

The new single from Ryan Thomas Smelle features more of the “heartfelt lyrics and emotional undertones” that he’s known for. The vocals of this song are reminiscent of The National’s Matt Berninger, and Smelle’s vulnerability lends to the relatability of the songwriting.

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6. “I’m Your Reverb” - TVMTN // Buffalo, NY

When I first discovered TVMTN (pronounced “TV Mountain”), all I could think was “how does one band have so many great songs?” This was the track that hooked me first. You can catch the band, along with their Harvest Sum Records labelmates Roger Bryan & the Orphans, live at Black Dots in Buffalo on Friday, March 27.

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7. “All Eyes On You” - Mad Ones // Toronto, ON

Mad Ones formed back in ye olde 2011 (seriously, how was this 15 years ago?) and since then have gone through several line-up changes and multiple tours. Their self-described “raw, heart and soul, garage rock, trash pop” can be witnessed live at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto on Friday, March 27.

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8. “Lover’s Lie” - VOYAGR // Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s VOYAGR have been on an uphill trajectory ever since they got off the ground in 2022. I had a chance to chat with the band late last year, and it’s a pleasure to see them continue to grow and reach a larger fanbase. They were most recently featured on The Train Station Concerts , a series where bands perform live at a train station in East Aurora, NY.

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9. “Excuses” - Tuned Out // London, ON

This is the second single from Tuned Out’s upcoming debut album. Perhaps it’s just me, but I hear echoes of The Used’s Bert McCracken in the screaming vocal delivery. Anyone?

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10. “softly” - brother. // Toronto, ON

Each week I scan listings of live shows in Buffalo and Toronto to see if there are any names I’m unfamiliar with, and if there are, I look them up. Such was the case last week with brother., who I saw had recently shared a bill with The Scene favorites Gaijin Smash. The band is self-described as a post-hardcore “Wasian Voltron.”

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11. “Leaving Now” - Tilted Cloud // Buffalo, NY

Tilted Cloud’s latest single will get its big screen debut later this year: it’s featured in the movie Ombis Alien Invasion 2 , which was shot in Buffalo. The band’s synth-infused pop punk, a la Motion City Soundtrack, paired with their use of futuristic imagery, seems to make them the perfect fit for a movie centered around aliens.

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12. “Everything is Good” - Fresh Breath // Windsor, ON

Fresh Breath is “a mantra, a positive force of breath and fresh air.” The husband/wife duo is inspired by heartfelt songwriting, Americana, and 70’s classic rock, tones of which can be heard all across their latest single.

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13. “You Know It’s Gonna Be Alright” - Rich Freed & The Renegades // Toronto, ON

Originally from Glasgow, Scotland, Rich Freed has been “blending Brit pop melody with driving alt rock energy” since 2022. This single marks his first release with his band, The Renegades.

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14. “The First Stone” - Eric Borenstein // Williamsville, NY

Eric is no stranger to the music business: he acted as an artist manager and arts administrator for symphony orchestras for years. In his retirement, he returned to his own songwriting. This is his latest single. Side note: Upon listening, Marc Smith mentioned that it reminded him of The Moody Blues.