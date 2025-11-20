© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

VOYAGR

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST
Photo of VOYAGR, with the man in the middle wearing a guitar around his body

VOYAGR hit the Buffalo music scene with their first EP, Think Of You, in 2022. The group initially formed as a passion project for songwriters AJ Jabaji (rhythm guitar, vocals), Rachel Josey (vocals), and John Morano (drums), but soon grew to be a full band with the addition of Drew Shannon (bass) and Joe Brown (lead guitar). Since then they've been on a steady rise, continuing to release music and performing at large festivals locally and beyond, including this summer's Taste of Country. On Wednesday, November 26th, VOYAGR will release their debut album, Born a Believer, accompanied by a show at Buffalo Iron Works.

Chelsea O. chatted with the band about the release of their debut album, songwriting while on a flight home, their aim to delve into themes of faith, loss, and connection, and much more.
Chelsea O
Chelsea O of the Stress Dolls hosts "The Scene" on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday and Monday night.
