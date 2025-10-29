Voices of Hope and Advocacy
On this episode of What’s Next?, we focus on advocacy and community support for those facing trauma and health challenges in Western New York. Judy Torres, Director of Domestic Violence Services at Hispanic United of Buffalo, speaks about the rise in domestic violence and the importance of helping survivors navigate systems designed to protect them. Then, Sharon Sanford of the Sadie Strong Project shares how her organization empowers women affected by breast cancer through awareness, resources, and hope.