Western New York at Work and in Reflection

On this episode of What’s Next? we sit down with Tom Ulbrich, President and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York, to discuss the region’s evolving workforce needs, the barriers many job seekers face, and the progress his team is driving across the community. We also speak with author Megan Gorman about her latest book, All the President’s Money, which unpacks the complicated and often overlooked legacy of President Millard Fillmore. Together, these conversations explore leadership, opportunity, and the stories that continue to shape Western New York.