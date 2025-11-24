The Haudenosaunee and the Erie Canal: A Hidden History

On this episode of What’s Next? we speak with Terry Abrams, curator at the Niagara History Center, about the often-overlooked consequences of the Erie Canal on the Haudenosaunee people. Abrams traces the history of dispossession that accompanied the canal’s construction, beginning with the Treaty of Canandaigua in 1794, which affirmed Seneca territory, and the Treaty of Big Tree in 1797, which drastically reduced it. He also examines the environmental impact of the canal, including the spread of invasive species, and the cultural and economic adjustments Native communities were forced to make as the region transformed. Through his exhibit and public talks, Abrams invites audiences to reconsider a familiar chapter in American history and confront the deeper, more complex legacy of the Erie Canal.