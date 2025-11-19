© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
What’s Next?

From Resilience to Recognition: Dr. LaGarrett King on Black History Education

Published November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "FROM RESILIENCE TO RECOGNITION" in white text and "DR. LAGARRETT KING ON BLACK HISTORY EDUCATION #307" in black text over the red and then a photo of Dr. LaGarrett King on the right over the black.

On this episode of What’s Next? we speak with Dr. LaGarrett King following his “Black Boy Joy, Black Girl Magic” conference, which brought together nearly two hundred attendees to examine the history of Black childhoods and the creativity and resilience of Black youth. Dr. King shares why teaching a comprehensive and honest Black history is essential, including figures who challenge traditional narratives such as Booker T. Washington and Clarence Thomas. He also discusses his work as Erie County History Commissioner as he prepares for the 2027 Freedom Commission, commemorating the bicentennial of New York State’s abolition of slavery. This conversation explores how a balanced approach to history helps us understand both where we come from and who we hope to be.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "WESTERN NEW YORK AT WORK AND IN REFLECTION" in white text and "#306" in black text over the red and then photos of Megan Gorman and Tom Ulbrich on the right over the black.
    Western New York at Work and in Reflection
    On this episode of What’s Next? we sit down with Tom Ulbrich, President and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York, and author Megan Gorman about her latest book, All the President’s Money.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "RESTORING JUSTIC:" in white text and "PARKER, HERITAGE, AND INDIGENIUS VOICES #305" in black text over the red and then a photo of Ely S. Parker on the right over the black.
    Restoring Justice: Parker, Heritage, and Indigenous Voices
    In honor of Native American Heritage Month, we reflect on the life of Ely S. Parker, Tonawanda Seneca leader, engineer, and Civil War officer who helped draft the surrender at Appomattox.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "THE ART OF BECOMING: #304" in black text over the red and "BCAT STORIES OF LIFE & LEARNING" in white text over the black.
    The Art of Becoming: BCAT Stories of Life & Learning
    We return to the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) for part two of our tour. We hear contributor Ekua Mends-Aidoo, high school senior Lillyan Goines, former student Teira Newell, adult learner Giselle Akal, and Senior Program Director Charisma DuBois.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "COMPOSTING CHANGE:" in white text and "THE COOPERATIVE WAY #303" in black text over the red and then photos of Terra Dumas and Andrew Delmonte on the right over the black.
    Composting Change: The Cooperative Way
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how cooperative businesses are driving change in Western New York. Jay Moran speaks with Andrew Delmonte, Executive Director of Cooperation Buffalo, and Terra Dumas of Farmer Pirates Compost.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "EDUCATION, OPPORTUNITY, AND THE POWER OF COMMUNITY" in white text and "#302" in black text over the red and then photos of Jennifer Mecozzi and Gina Burkhardt on the right over the black.
    Education, Opportunity, and the Power of Community
    On this episode of What’s Next we explore leadership and opportunity in Buffalo’s education landscape with Jennifer Mecozzi, a candidate for re-election to the Buffalo School Board’s West District, and Gina Burkhardt, the President and CEO of Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "VOICES OF HOPE AND ADVOCACY" in white text and "T#301" in black text over the red and then photos of Judy Torres and Sharon Sanford on the right over the black.
    Voices of Hope and Advocacy
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we focus on advocacy and community support for those facing trauma and health challenges in Western New York. We sit down with Judy Torres, Director of Domestic Violence Services at Hispanic United of Buffalo, and Sharon Sanford of the Sadie Strong Project.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "FOSTERING CHANGE:" in white text and "THERAPY THAT MEETS YOU WHERE YOU ARE" in black text over the red and then a photo of Carolyn Kirkwood on the right over the black
    Fostering Change: Therapy That Meets You Where You Are
    On this episode of What’s Next?, licensed clinical social worker Carolyn Kirkwood shares her path from foster parent to therapist, and how her work at Kirkwood Therapy is helping break generational cycles through culturally informed care.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "LESSONS FOR TODAY: #299" in white text over the red and "LITERACY, FAITH, AND COMMUNITY" in white text over the black, then photos of the guests placed throughout the image.
    Lessons for Today: Literacy, Faith, and Community
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore how literacy and storytelling are shaping stronger, more connected communities as we are joined by Tara Schafer of Literacy Buffalo Niagara, Randall Hoak from Erie County Senior Services, and Phil Davis and Monique Cunningham of FBE Productions.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "FROM W-BIKES TO EATING WELL: #298" in black text over the red and "BUFFALO'S PATH TO A HEALTHIER FUTURE" in white text over the black
    From E-Bikes to Eating Well: Buffalo’s Path to a Healthier Future
    Today we spotlight two local efforts driving community wellness in Buffalo: Clean Mobility Buffalo’s East Side Forward: Full Charge Ahead with Kim LaVare, and Food is Medicine Symposium with Beth Machnica and Purnima Mohan.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "BUILDING BELONGING:" in white text and "REFUGEES AND RESILIENCE IN BUFFALO" in black text over the red and then a photo of Jennifer Rizzo-Choi on the right over the black
    Building Belonging: Refugees and Resilience in Buffalo
    Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, joins Jay Moran to discuss how national policy shapes refugee resettlement and what it means for families arriving in Western New York.