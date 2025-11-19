From Resilience to Recognition: Dr. LaGarrett King on Black History Education

On this episode of What’s Next? we speak with Dr. LaGarrett King following his “Black Boy Joy, Black Girl Magic” conference, which brought together nearly two hundred attendees to examine the history of Black childhoods and the creativity and resilience of Black youth. Dr. King shares why teaching a comprehensive and honest Black history is essential, including figures who challenge traditional narratives such as Booker T. Washington and Clarence Thomas. He also discusses his work as Erie County History Commissioner as he prepares for the 2027 Freedom Commission, commemorating the bicentennial of New York State’s abolition of slavery. This conversation explores how a balanced approach to history helps us understand both where we come from and who we hope to be.