The Tapestry of Lyndonville

This week on Tapestry, we head to Lyndonville in Orleans County to wander Robin Hill Nature Preserve with steward Doug Pratt, whose grandparents turned grief into a connection with nature for all to enjoy—and even nurtured a rare dawn redwood. It’s a sanctuary built of Medina sandstone, memory and trees collected from around the world.

In our History Snapshot, we make a roadside stop at the Lyndonville Shoe Tree, the quirky landmark where locals and visitors toss a pair to mark life’s milestones.

Back on Main Street, chef-owner Savannah Vigrass is shaping Webber Café into an incubator kitchen and community hub—pairing farm-to-table soups, salads and sandwiches with affordable food classes, maker pop-ups and a welcoming hangout for students. (Look for the banned-books-themed menu.)

We close with siblings Wendy Wilson and Darryl Oakes of LynOaken Farms to honor a century-long apple legacy—rooted in their grandfather’s 1919 start—and reflect on what it means to wind down with pride, gratitude and a final harvest.