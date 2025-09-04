© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Lyndonville

Published September 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lyndonville – EP. 118' against a blue and gold background.

This week on Tapestry, we head to Lyndonville in Orleans County to wander Robin Hill Nature Preserve with steward Doug Pratt, whose grandparents turned grief into a connection with nature for all to enjoy—and even nurtured a rare dawn redwood. It’s a sanctuary built of Medina sandstone, memory and trees collected from around the world.

In our History Snapshot, we make a roadside stop at the Lyndonville Shoe Tree, the quirky landmark where locals and visitors toss a pair to mark life’s milestones.

Back on Main Street, chef-owner Savannah Vigrass is shaping Webber Café into an incubator kitchen and community hub—pairing farm-to-table soups, salads and sandwiches with affordable food classes, maker pop-ups and a welcoming hangout for students. (Look for the banned-books-themed menu.)
We close with siblings Wendy Wilson and Darryl Oakes of LynOaken Farms to honor a century-long apple legacy—rooted in their grandfather’s 1919 start—and reflect on what it means to wind down with pride, gratitude and a final harvest.

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Attica – EP. 117' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Attica
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Attica, New York—a village where creativity, tradition and community come together.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Batavia – EP. 116' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Batavia
    This week on Tapestry, it’s a story of food, music, and baseball—and the Batavia community that brings it all together.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Franklinville – EP. 115' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Franklinville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Franklinville—a place where community spirit runs deep, and history lives on through the people who preserve it.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Springville – EP. 114' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Springville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Springville—a historic village where deep roots and fresh ideas flourish side by side.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lockport – EP. 113' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Lockport
    This week on Tapestry, we head to Lockport, a city where the past still powers the present — thanks to its 200-year-old Erie Canal locks.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Silver Creek – EP. 112' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Silver Creek
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Silver Creek, NY—where Our visit begins at the Hanover Hideaway Bed & Breakfast, where Dawn Pratt wants her guests to feel like family. She shares the story of one winter storm where three strangers “filled the inn” even though they were technically closed for the holidays.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Olcott – EP. 111' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Olcott
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Olcott, NY—where amusement takes center stage along the shores of Lake Ontario.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Dunkirk – EP. 110' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Dunkirk
    This week on Tapestry, we're heading to Dunkirk, NY, which sits on the banks of Lake Erie. We begin at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Military Museum, where we speak with long-time volunteer and manager David Briska, who was happy to share the history, including a few haunted tales along the way.
  • Pale yellow background. TAPESTRY logo at the top. At the bottom, a "WELCOME TO WELLSVILLE" sign and "EP. 109" in white text
    The Tapestry of Wellsville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep.
  • Background: pale yellow background. At the top: tapestry logo. At the bottom: a "Welcome to Akron" sign
    The Tapestry of Akron
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through.