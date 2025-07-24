The Tapestry of Batavia

This week on Tapestry, we head to Batavia, New York in Genesee County and start our day off right at the Pok-A-Dot, a no-frills diner that’s been a Batavia landmark since 1953. Decorated with bright-colored polka dots on the outside and known for its legendary Beef on Weck, which is slowly cooked in the kitchen, it’s still run by members of the founding family. Tim Beers, one of the owners, shares what it means to serve generations of loyal customers who know exactly what you mean when you say, “Meet me at the Dot.”

In our History Snapshot, a regular feature that delves into Batavia's rich past, we look at Batavia Downs, celebrating 85 years as the oldest lighted harness racing track in the country.

Next, we head to Centennial Park, the heart of a community that hosts the Batavia Concert Band's free performances every Wednesday night in the summer. We sit down with the general manager, and two bandmates, who have been making music together for over 60 years, ensuring the music and the tradition continue to thrive.

Finally, we step into Dwyer Stadium, where Robbie Nichols kept the spirit of baseball alive in Batavia after the NY-Penn League ceased operations. As the owner of the Muckdogs, a team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, Robbie shares his deep sense of honor in reviving the game for a community that passionately supports and cheers, a community that now ranks second in league attendance.

It’s a story of food, music, and baseball—and the Batavia community that brings it all together.