Tapestry

The Tapestry of Batavia

Published July 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Mariann Do

This week on Tapestry, we head to Batavia, New York in Genesee County and start our day off right at the Pok-A-Dot, a no-frills diner that’s been a Batavia landmark since 1953. Decorated with bright-colored polka dots on the outside and known for its legendary Beef on Weck, which is slowly cooked in the kitchen, it’s still run by members of the founding family. Tim Beers, one of the owners, shares what it means to serve generations of loyal customers who know exactly what you mean when you say, “Meet me at the Dot.”

In our History Snapshot, a regular feature that delves into Batavia's rich past, we look at Batavia Downs, celebrating 85 years as the oldest lighted harness racing track in the country.

Next, we head to Centennial Park, the heart of a community that hosts the Batavia Concert Band's free performances every Wednesday night in the summer. We sit down with the general manager, and two bandmates, who have been making music together for over 60 years, ensuring the music and the tradition continue to thrive.

Finally, we step into Dwyer Stadium, where Robbie Nichols kept the spirit of baseball alive in Batavia after the NY-Penn League ceased operations. As the owner of the Muckdogs, a team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, Robbie shares his deep sense of honor in reviving the game for a community that passionately supports and cheers, a community that now ranks second in league attendance.

It’s a story of food, music, and baseball—and the Batavia community that brings it all together.

Latest Episodes
    The Tapestry of Franklinville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Franklinville—a place where community spirit runs deep, and history lives on through the people who preserve it.
    The Tapestry of Springville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Springville—a historic village where deep roots and fresh ideas flourish side by side.
    The Tapestry of Lockport
    This week on Tapestry, we head to Lockport, a city where the past still powers the present — thanks to its 200-year-old Erie Canal locks.
    The Tapestry of Silver Creek
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Silver Creek, NY—where Our visit begins at the Hanover Hideaway Bed & Breakfast, where Dawn Pratt wants her guests to feel like family. She shares the story of one winter storm where three strangers “filled the inn” even though they were technically closed for the holidays.
    The Tapestry of Olcott
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Olcott, NY—where amusement takes center stage along the shores of Lake Ontario.
    The Tapestry of Dunkirk
    This week on Tapestry, we're heading to Dunkirk, NY, which sits on the banks of Lake Erie. We begin at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Military Museum, where we speak with long-time volunteer and manager David Briska, who was happy to share the history, including a few haunted tales along the way.
    The Tapestry of Wellsville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep.
    The Tapestry of Akron
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through.
    In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.
    The Tapestry of Le Roy
    On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York.