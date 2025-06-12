© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tapestry

The Tapestry of Dunkirk

Published June 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Dunkirk – EP. 110' against a blue and gold background.
Mariann Do

This week on Tapestry, we're heading to Dunkirk, NY, which sits on the banks of Lake Erie. We begin at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Military Museum, where we speak with long-time volunteer and manager David Briska, who was happy to share the history, including a few haunted tales along the way.

Our "History Snapshot" recalls a time when the locomotive was king. If you wanted one, chances are it came from Dunkirk, NY, at Brooks Locomotive, where thousands were built and used across the country and around the world.

Next, we meet Aisling Heenan, proud owner of Spike Dailey's, a classic Irish Pub on the boardwalk to learn about her journey to the United States, her mission-oriented work with the local Rotary, and why she's proud to call Dunkirk home.

Finally, Dunkirk is perhaps most known for what lives in the lake. The lake provides an opportunity for excellent fishing and brings anglers from all over the country in search of award-winning walleye. Local fishing experts and economic development folks from Dunkirk meet us on the pier for a great conversation – you'll be 'hooked.'

Do you have a great story in Western New York we should consider for a future episode? Email us at tapestry@btpm.org. We’d love to hear from you!

  • Pale yellow background. TAPESTRY logo at the top. At the bottom, a "WELCOME TO WELLSVILLE" sign and "EP. 109" in white text
    The Tapestry of Wellsville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep.
  • Background: pale yellow background. At the top: tapestry logo. At the bottom: a "Welcome to Akron" sign
    The Tapestry of Akron
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through.
  • The Tapestry of Perry
    In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Le Roy – EP. 106' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Le Roy
    On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Jamestown – EP. 105' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Jamestown
    This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Media – EP. 104' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Medina
    This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lewiston – EP. 103' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Lewiston
    On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture with Artpark, the Lewiston Museum, and more!
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems.. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Olean – EP. 102' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Olean
    On this episode, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Angelica – EP. 101' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Angelica
    On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY.