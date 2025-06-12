The Tapestry of Dunkirk

This week on Tapestry, we're heading to Dunkirk, NY, which sits on the banks of Lake Erie. We begin at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Military Museum, where we speak with long-time volunteer and manager David Briska, who was happy to share the history, including a few haunted tales along the way.

Our "History Snapshot" recalls a time when the locomotive was king. If you wanted one, chances are it came from Dunkirk, NY, at Brooks Locomotive, where thousands were built and used across the country and around the world.

Next, we meet Aisling Heenan, proud owner of Spike Dailey's, a classic Irish Pub on the boardwalk to learn about her journey to the United States, her mission-oriented work with the local Rotary, and why she's proud to call Dunkirk home.

Finally, Dunkirk is perhaps most known for what lives in the lake. The lake provides an opportunity for excellent fishing and brings anglers from all over the country in search of award-winning walleye. Local fishing experts and economic development folks from Dunkirk meet us on the pier for a great conversation – you'll be 'hooked.'

