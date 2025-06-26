The Tapestry of Silver Creek

This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Silver Creek, NY—where Our visit begins at the Hanover Hideaway Bed & Breakfast, where Dawn Pratt wants her guests to feel like family. She shares the story of one winter storm where three strangers “filled the inn” even though they were technically closed for the holidays.

Our History Snapshot celebrates the Concord Grape. Silver Creek lies in the heart of one of the largest and oldest grape-growing regions in the world, the Lake Erie Concord Grape Belt. Thanks to rich glacial soil and a lake-tempered climate, it’s perfect for growing Concords: bold, dark, and distinctly aromatic.

Next, we visit Carolanne and Jessica Metzger, the mother-daughter duo behind Willow Creek Winery. With over 20 varieties, including chocolate wines for that sweet tooth, these two are proving that when it comes to winemaking, the ladies are in charge.

And no trip to Silver Creek would be complete without visiting Aunt Millie’s Restaurant and Bakery. It’s more than just a place to eat—it’s a cherished part of the community’s fabric. Known for generous portions, towering desserts, and recipes passed down through generations, it all began with one woman’s love for feeding family and friends. We talk with Emily Cornwall, Aunt Millie’s granddaughter, to hear about the woman behind the name—and how her spirit continues to shape this family-run favorite.

