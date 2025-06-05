© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Wellsville

Published June 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pale yellow background. TAPESTRY logo at the top. At the bottom, a "WELCOME TO WELLSVILLE" sign and "EP. 109" in white text
Mariann Do

This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep. We begin at the iconic Texas Hot diner, with several generations of a family-owned institution serving up classic comfort food since 1921. Next, we tee off with Mike Wagner, Superintendent of the Wellsville Golf & Country Club, who shares what goes into caring for a course that has evolved into a community cornerstone. Finally, we sit down with Vickie Ketchner, a seasoned hot air balloonist whose soaring journeys over the Genesee River Valley have made her a standout at the beloved Wellsville Balloon Rally. It’s a story of local flavor, legacy, and lift-off in Wellsville, NY.

Do you have a great story in Western New York we should consider for a future episode? Email us at tapestry@btpm.org. We’d love to hear from you!

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Background: pale yellow background. At the top: tapestry logo. At the bottom: a "Welcome to Akron" sign
    The Tapestry of Akron
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through.
  • The Tapestry of Perry
    In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Le Roy – EP. 106' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Le Roy
    On this episode of Tapestry, we’re heading to Genesee County to uncover the vibrant spirit of Le Roy, New York.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Jamestown – EP. 105' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Jamestown
    This week on Tapestry, we travel to Jamestown, New York — a city where creativity, compassion, and conservation come together in inspiring ways.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Media – EP. 104' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Medina
    This week on Tapestry, we journey to the historic village of Medina in Orleans County—where the past and present are beautifully intertwined.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lewiston – EP. 103' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Lewiston
    On this episode of Tapestry, we venture to Lewiston, NY, a town brimming with history and culture with Artpark, the Lewiston Museum, and more!
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems.. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Olean – EP. 102' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Olean
    On this episode, we’re heading to the heart of Cattaraugus County to explore the innovation and charm of Olean, New York. From entrepreneurial sparks igniting at St. Bonaventure University to the warm welcome of Bonnie’s Blend at RocketCup Coffee, we discover how local businesses are weaving community values into their operations.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Angelica – EP. 101' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Angelica
    On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY.