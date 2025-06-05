The Tapestry of Wellsville

This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep. We begin at the iconic Texas Hot diner, with several generations of a family-owned institution serving up classic comfort food since 1921. Next, we tee off with Mike Wagner, Superintendent of the Wellsville Golf & Country Club, who shares what goes into caring for a course that has evolved into a community cornerstone. Finally, we sit down with Vickie Ketchner, a seasoned hot air balloonist whose soaring journeys over the Genesee River Valley have made her a standout at the beloved Wellsville Balloon Rally. It’s a story of local flavor, legacy, and lift-off in Wellsville, NY.

