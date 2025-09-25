The Tapestry of Warsaw

This week on Tapestry, we head to Warsaw in Wyoming County, where three remarkable women are redefining what it means to build community. Megan Burley invites us to her family’s farm, Burley Berries and Blooms, where a u-pick berry and flower field grew into a thriving micro-creamery. From there, we pause for a snapshot of Warsaw’s past from the late 1800s salt boom that nearly doubled the town’s population to the enduring traditions of milk, maple, and apples that still sustain the region. Back on Main Street, Stephanie Russell welcomes us to the Studio Arts Café, a place where coffee and creativity meet. And finally, we step inside the Spotlight Theater with Tami Treutlein, who saved Wyoming County’s last movie house and transformed it into a hub for film and connection.