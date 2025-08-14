The Tapestry of Attica

This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Attica, New York—a village where creativity, tradition and community come together.

We begin at Memorial Park, where local artist Brian Pfeiffer’s Reflection Tree invites visitors to pause, connect and leave their mark—literally. Standing 13 feet tall and covered with more than 120 community handprints, the sculpture is both public art and a lasting symbol of unity.

In our History Snapshot, we revisit the mid-1800s, when Attica’s downtown shifted to follow the arrival of the railroad—and even saw entire buildings rolled to new locations.

From there, we saddle up for the Attica Rodeo, a summer tradition celebrating 67 years. Chairman Rob Wright takes us inside the preparation, volunteer spirit and small-town pride that make the event a draw for competitors and fans from across the country.

Finally, we meet the rodeo’s unforgettable personalities—announcer Jerry Todd, clown Mark Weber and specialty act performer Jerry Thornton—whose stories range from attending college on a rodeo scholarship to rescuing a horse after Hurricane Katrina. Together, they reveal why Attica’s rodeo is known far beyond Western New York.