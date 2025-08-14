© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Tapestry logo
Tapestry

The Tapestry of Attica

Published August 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Attica – EP. 117' against a blue and gold background.
Mariann Do

This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Attica, New York—a village where creativity, tradition and community come together.

We begin at Memorial Park, where local artist Brian Pfeiffer’s Reflection Tree invites visitors to pause, connect and leave their mark—literally. Standing 13 feet tall and covered with more than 120 community handprints, the sculpture is both public art and a lasting symbol of unity.

In our History Snapshot, we revisit the mid-1800s, when Attica’s downtown shifted to follow the arrival of the railroad—and even saw entire buildings rolled to new locations.

From there, we saddle up for the Attica Rodeo, a summer tradition celebrating 67 years. Chairman Rob Wright takes us inside the preparation, volunteer spirit and small-town pride that make the event a draw for competitors and fans from across the country.

Finally, we meet the rodeo’s unforgettable personalities—announcer Jerry Todd, clown Mark Weber and specialty act performer Jerry Thornton—whose stories range from attending college on a rodeo scholarship to rescuing a horse after Hurricane Katrina. Together, they reveal why Attica’s rodeo is known far beyond Western New York.

Tapestry Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Batavia – EP. 116' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Batavia
    This week on Tapestry, it’s a story of food, music, and baseball—and the Batavia community that brings it all together.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Franklinville – EP. 115' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Franklinville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Franklinville—a place where community spirit runs deep, and history lives on through the people who preserve it.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Springville – EP. 114' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Springville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Springville—a historic village where deep roots and fresh ideas flourish side by side.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Lockport – EP. 113' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Lockport
    This week on Tapestry, we head to Lockport, a city where the past still powers the present — thanks to its 200-year-old Erie Canal locks.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Silver Creek – EP. 112' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Silver Creek
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Silver Creek, NY—where Our visit begins at the Hanover Hideaway Bed & Breakfast, where Dawn Pratt wants her guests to feel like family. She shares the story of one winter storm where three strangers “filled the inn” even though they were technically closed for the holidays.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Olcott – EP. 111' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Olcott
    This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Olcott, NY—where amusement takes center stage along the shores of Lake Ontario.
  • Illustrated promotional graphic for the podcast 'Tapestry.' At the top, four colorful square icons represent themes like community, places, history, and hidden gems. Below, bold text reads 'TAPESTRY.' Underneath, a stylized welcome sign flanked by white columns reads: 'Welcome to Dunkirk – EP. 110' against a blue and gold background.
    The Tapestry of Dunkirk
    This week on Tapestry, we're heading to Dunkirk, NY, which sits on the banks of Lake Erie. We begin at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Military Museum, where we speak with long-time volunteer and manager David Briska, who was happy to share the history, including a few haunted tales along the way.
  • Pale yellow background. TAPESTRY logo at the top. At the bottom, a "WELCOME TO WELLSVILLE" sign and "EP. 109" in white text
    The Tapestry of Wellsville
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to Wellsville, NY—a Southern Tier town where tradition takes flight, and hometown pride runs deep.
  • Background: pale yellow background. At the top: tapestry logo. At the bottom: a "Welcome to Akron" sign
    The Tapestry of Akron
    This week on Tapestry, we’re heading to the village of Akron, NY where stories of heart, heritage, and hustle shine through.
  • The Tapestry of Perry
    In this episode of Tapestry, we explore Perry, New York, on the eastern edge of Wyoming County—a town where artistry, agriculture, and storytelling unite.