The Tapestry of Olcott

This week on Tapestry, we’re spending the day in Olcott, NY—where amusement takes center stage along the shores of Lake Ontario. Our visit begins at the Lakeview Village Shoppes, a unique public-private partnership that’s helped revitalize this lakeside town. We meet Gina Guido Redden, who shares how this community-driven project supports small businesses while creating a welcoming waterfront destination.

Our History Snapshot takes us back to the early 1900s, when Olcott was known as the “French Riviera of Lake Ontario.” Trolleys and steamships carried thousands to its sandy beaches, lively amusement parks, and grand hotels. A century later, that golden age still echoes along the water’s edge.

Next, we stop for a sweet treat at Goody’s at the Beach and take in the view from a full-size Ferris wheel. Owner Paul Hartigan tells us how gelato—and fun—are at the heart of what he hopes to bring to Olcott.

And no trip to Olcott would be complete without visiting Carousel Park, where vintage kiddie rides offer simple pleasures and spark nostalgic memories for generations of families. We chat with Dr. Rosemary Sansone, a retired schoolteacher who saw the need to bring back an amusement park to the area.

Do you have a great story in Western New York we should consider for a future episode? Email us at tapestry@btpm.org. We’d love to hear from you!