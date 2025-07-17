The Tapestry of Franklinville

This week on Tapestry, we’re headed to Franklinville—a place where community spirit runs deep, and history lives on through the people who preserve it.

We begin with Maggie Frederickson at the Ischua Valley Historical Society, where we learn about Simeon Robbins and the Miner’s Cabin which is really a mansion, and home to the historical society. We uncover Franklinville’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad. You’ll hear stories of everyday citizens who took extraordinary risks to help enslaved people find freedom.

Our History Snapshot highlights a remarkable local woman who defied expectations to become a lawyer and activist—and cast a vote in Franklinville nearly 20 years before women earned that right nationally.

Then it’s off to the blueberry fields with Dave Pepper, whose family farm dates back to the 1930s. What started as a return to his roots has blossomed into a beloved u-pick tradition with some of the most affordable berries around.

Finally, we meet Shaun and Kristen Thomson, the couple behind the Enchanted Mountain Challenge. What began as a creative way to keep their kids busy during COVID has grown into an interactive history adventure for the whole community.