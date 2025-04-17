Black Buffalo Speaks: Connecting Voices

On today's show, we bring you two new conversations. First, we dive into the topic of Black maternal health. We welcome Eileen Kinecke, the Director of Prenatal and Infant Community Health at the P3 Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the upcoming fourth annual uplifting Black Maternal Health event. Next, Maria Ta sits down with Pat Cray, a Buffalo-based photographer who documents the city's diverse neighborhoods and cultures. The two discuss the importance of preserving local history through visual storytelling and the value of representation in the arts and media.

