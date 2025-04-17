Black Buffalo Speaks: Connecting Voices
On today’s show, we explore the "Black Buffalo Speaks" event, a student-curated Africana Studies conference at Buffalo State University that aims to foster community, conversation, and action, with a diverse lineup of speakers representing various aspects of black culture and history. We welcome back Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of Africana Studies at Buffalo State University, and two seniors from Buffalo State, Jay Phillips and Jadon Williams. The three sit down with guest host I'Jaz Ja'ciel to discuss the event, as well as preserving black identity and history.