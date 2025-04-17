© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

Black Buffalo Speaks: Connecting Voices

Published April 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On today’s show, we explore the "Black Buffalo Speaks" event, a student-curated Africana Studies conference at Buffalo State University that aims to foster community, conversation, and action, with a diverse lineup of speakers representing various aspects of black culture and history. We welcome back Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of Africana Studies at Buffalo State University, and two seniors from Buffalo State, Jay Phillips and Jadon Williams. The three sit down with guest host I'Jaz Ja'ciel to discuss the event, as well as preserving black identity and history.

Latest Episodes
  • Acknowledging Barriers: Gender Pay Disparities in Erie County
    Today, we take a look at a report that breaks down the gender pay gap in Erie County as we welcome Karen King, Executive Director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, and two members of Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.
  • Redefining Welcome: The Effect of Federal Immigration Policies on WNY
    Today, we welcome back Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, and analyze how recent immigration policy changes at the federal level have impacted the region.
  • Justice for Geraldine and Martin: Examining Buffalo in 1967
    In 1967, Geraldine Pointer and Martin Sostre were arrested after being accused of selling drugs and weapons out of the bookstore they operated on Jefferson Avenue. 57 years later, there is still an ongoing movement to exonerate the two of the charges.
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Hunger Relief, Women in Construction, and Black Maternal Health
    O this edition of Producer's Picks of the Week, we feature three previous conversations: Dr. Jennifer Roberts and Catherine Shick, Jillian Penkin, and Eileen Kineke.
  • Black Maternal Health & Visual Storytelling in Buffalo
    On today's show, we bring you two new conversations. First, we dive into the topic of Black maternal health. We welcome Eileen Kinecke, the Director of Prenatal and Infant Community Health at the P3 Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the upcoming fourth annual uplifting Black Maternal Health event. Next, Maria Ta sits down with Pat Cray, a Buffalo-based photographer who documents the city's diverse neighborhoods and cultures. The two discuss the importance of preserving local history through visual storytelling and the value of representation in the arts and media.
  • Scammed: Unpacking Financial Crimes in the Digital Age
    We welcome Nicole Clifton, a local financial crimes expert of 20 years, and Dr. Cynthia Stewart, a Program Manager for the UB Center of Information Integrity and Executive Director for the Deception Awareness and Resilience Tools (DART) platform.
  • Addressing Food Insecurity & Advancing Women in Construction
    We welcome Dr. Jennifer Roberts, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland, Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY, and Jillian Penkin, Founder of Penkin Consulting and the Northeast Regional Director of the National Association for Women in Construction.
  • Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally
    Today we welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. to discuss the motivation behind the Buffalo United March.
  • Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future
    Today, we welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.
  • Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County
    We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs".
