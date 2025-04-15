Redefining Welcome: The Effect of Federal Immigration Policies on WNY
On today’s show, we analyze how recent immigration policy changes at the federal level have impacted the region. We welcome back Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, the Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the positive economic impact refugees have on Western New York, how the Institute is navigating federal changes, and the misconceptions between the definition of a refugee versus an asylum seeker.